Ettifos' LTE-V2X Modem Interoperability with World-class Chipset Verified

Ettifos' LTE-V2X modem for global C-ITS has verified interoperability with a world-class commercial modem chipset following a successful interoperability test.

SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ettifos ' LTE-V2X modem for connected vehicle communication has verified interoperability with a world-class commercial modem chipset following a successful interoperability test.Undertaken in July 2024, the interoperability test was conducted between Ettifos' LTE-V2X modem and the company's Qualcomm LTE-V2X chip-based Roadside Unit (RSU) and On-Board unit (OBU) .The successful verification means that the LTE-V2X modem, fully developed in-house by Ettifos in South Korea, can be integrated into global road systems implementing V2X, alongside other smart city technologies.As a software-defined modem (SDM), it can provide LTE-V2X (3GPP Release 14, 15) and/or 5G-V2X communication (3GPP Release 16, 17, and 18). Both fall under the umbrella term 'C-V2X', adopted as the national standard in China, the United States, and South Korea.The significance of Ettifos' SDM is that it allows the company's products to be upgraded from the current LTE-V2X standard to 5G-V2X as the technology evolves, eliminating the need for hardware replacement.V2X communication is an indispensable communication technology for connected cars and autonomous driving of Level 4 or higher. With major regions such as the United States, the European Union, and China finalizing V2X communication policies and accelerating investment in V2X infrastructure, there is clear signaling toward steady growth for the V2X market.In recognition of Ettifos' differentiated capabilities for the growing V2X market, the company recently completed its Series A investment round of USD 6 million led by LB Investment, together with Korea Development Bank, L&S Venture Capital, and BNK Venture Investment.Yongtae Park, Ettifos Chief Technology Officer, said:“Through this interoperability verification, it is significant that Ettifos' V2X modem solution developed with pure domestic technology has secured communication performance compatible with a world-class commercial modem chipset. With the Ettifos C-V2X software-defined modem, infrastructure owner-operators can upgrade their roadside units from the current standard (LTE-V2X) to the latest standard (5G-V2X) through a software update without replacing hardware, dramatically reducing infrastructure installation and maintenance costs."With plans to become a dedicated V2X semiconductor design company, Ettifos will launch a modem chipset that supports both 5G-V2X and LTE-V2X in 2025.If you would like more information on the interoperability test results, please contact ....About Ettifos:Founded in 2018, Ettifos is a South Korean 5G-focused V2X solutions provider invested in enabling the most advanced smart city/smart intersection deployments and connected vehicles (CV) technology. The company supplies innovative and versatile OBU and RSU systems tailored to customers' specific project and service requirements, with the vision of connecting all entities in motion to create a world with safer, smarter, and more efficient roads.Learn more at .

