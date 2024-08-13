LA Photo Party Celebrates Inclusion In The 2024 INC 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Privately Held Companies In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LA Photo Party Included in the 2024 INC 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies In America.

LA Photo Party ranks 1677th on INC 5000, third in Arts & Entertainment, and 103rd in Greater LA, celebrating innovation and growth.

- David Miller, CEOGLENDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LA Photo Party, a pioneer in the photo entertainment industry, is proud to announce its freshman placement on the prestigious 2024 INC 5000 list, ranking as the 1677th fastest-growing private company in the United States. This significant achievement highlights the company's continuous innovation and commitment to excellence in the Arts and Entertainment sector, where it ranked third, and further cements its status as a leader in the Greater Los Angeles area, coming in at 103rd.Founded in 2007 on a passion for capturing and sharing unforgettable moments, LA Photo Party has revolutionized the event experience through cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service. This recognition from INC 5000 serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of LA Photo Party's entire tireless team and the loyal support of our customers."As we celebrate this monumental honor, we remain dedicated to pushing the capabilities of the photo experience space," said David Miller, CEO of LA Photo Party. "This accolade is not just a reflection of our past successes but also a motivation to continue our pursuit of innovation and excellence."The INC 5000 list annually ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, highlighting those that demonstrate significant growth and leadership within their industries.To discover the unique and unending possibilities in photo experiences that LA Photo Party offers, visit .###About LA Photo PartyLA Photo Party is a modern take on the classic photo booth experience; offering a range of award-winning hardware in the Explorer, the Infinite, and the Venture photo booths, with the powerful capture software Photo Booth Upload and the instant-sharing software Photo Party Upload, and Landmark, a powerful photo booth solution for iPad. LA Photo Party provides customized event photography solutions that connect brands to their audiences in memorable ways. Their state-of-the-art equipment and dynamic team create custom activations that engage and entertain guests, capturing unforgettable moments and elevating events of all kinds.

Alex Paris

LA Photo Party

+1 323-473-4884 ext. 402

...