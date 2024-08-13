Craftsmen Industries Achieves Certified Evergreen Status, Joining Select Group Of Purpose-Driven Organizations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Craftsmen Headquarters in St. Charles, MO

Evergreen companies represent the pinnacle of business excellence in our society, focusing on success, long-term impact, and purpose-driven growth.

- Mark Steele, President and CEO at Craftsmen IndustriesSAINT CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Craftsmen Industries , a leader in designing, engineering, and custom fabricating specialty trucks and trailers, proudly announces its achievement of Certified Evergreen ® status. This prestigious certification, awarded by Tugboat Institute , signifies Craftsmen Industries' commitment to continual improvement, enduring excellence, and its alignment with the Evergreen 7Ps® principles."We are honored to be recognized as a Certified Evergreen company," said Mark Steele, President and CEO at Craftsmen Industries. "This certification further validates our commitment to our Purpose and our dedication to positively impacting our employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and families."Evergreen companies represent the pinnacle of business excellence in our society today, focusing not only on financial success but also on long-term impact and purpose-driven growth. Evergreen companies deeply value and are led by the Evergreen 7P's principals which are: Purpose, Perseverance, People First, Private ownership, Profit, Paced Growth, and Pragmatic Innovation. Based on these guiding principles, Certified Evergreen companies like Craftsmen Industries are dedicated to making a lasting difference in the world."We are thrilled that Craftsmen Industries is now Certified Evergreen," said Dave Whorton, CEO of Tugboat Institute. "This certification represents a rigorous assessment of Evergreen companies and how they integrate the Evergreen 7Ps throughout their organization. These companies know that by being of service to their employees, their teams will, in turn, be of long-term service to their customers, their suppliers, and their communities, building companies that will add significant, long-term value and make a difference in the world."Through the assessment process conducted by Tugboat Institute, Craftsmen Industries has demonstrated its adherence to the highest standards of business practices and company culture. As a Certified Evergreen company, Craftsmen Industries joins a select peer group of purpose-driven organizations known for attracting top talent, valuable partners, and loyal customers.For more information about the Craftsmen Industries Certified Evergreen status, please visit or .About Craftsmen IndustriesFor over 40 years, Craftsmen Industries has been the market leader in designing, engineering, and manufacturing specialty trucks and trailers for industrial and experiential marketing purposes. With a team of over 200 dedicated Craftsmen and Craftswomen, the company manufactures units of any size from bumper pulls to double expandable trailers at their 127,000 sq. ft. facility located in Saint Charles, Missouri, while their 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Highland, Illinois specializes in mobile kitchens.Craftsmen's custom-fabricated trailers are created utilizing in-house engineering, design, fabrication, paint, woodworking, and fiberglass capabilities, as well as a full-service large-format graphics department. Their unique and innovative solutions are used across all industries including experiential marketing, aerospace / military / government assets, mobile medical, industrial fabrication, and fairs and festivals.Craftsmen Industries is dedicated to creating a workplace that values diversity and inclusivity, ensuring that every team member can thrive and contribute to the company's success as well as their own personal success. For more information, visit: .About Tugboat InstituteFounded in 2013 and headquartered in Sun Valley, Idaho, Tugboat Institute® provides Evergreen companies support, expertise, and guidance in building and scaling private, profitable, enduring, and market-leading businesses that make a dent in the universe. As the unrivaled resource and expert body representing the Evergreen movement, Tugboat Institute shares best practices, develops content, hosts gatherings, and creates in-person and online learning opportunities for Evergreen leaders and their teams.Companies that are awarded Certified Evergreen® status have undergone an extensive, rigorous assessment with the intention of continual improvement and enduring excellence around values, practices, and people. Once certified, these Evergreen companies join a select peer group of similarly purpose-driven organizations that attract top talent, valuable partners, and loyal customers. The Certified Evergreen mark calls out the commitment to excellence and longevity that these businesses share. For more information, visit: .

