Experior Financial Group Celebrates A Decade Of Distinction At Its Convention

Jairek Robbins on stage in Toronto for Experior Group's Decade of Distinction Convention

Co-Founders Lee-Ann and Jamie Prickett on stage at Experior Financial Group's Decade of Distinction in Toronto

Shawn Redford and Lee-Ann Prickett present a cheque to Shine for Children and young people with disabilities.

Taha speaks on stage for Shine at Experior Financial Group's Decade of Distinction Convention

Co-Founders Jamie and Lee-Ann Prickett on stage at the Experior Financial Group Gala Night

Experior Financial Group a leading provider of financial services, proudly celebrated its milestone tenth anniversary with the Decade of Distinction convention

- CEO Jamie PrickettTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experior Financial Group Inc ., a leading provider of financial services, proudly celebrated its milestone tenth anniversary with the "Decade of Distinction" convention from July 16-18, 2024, at the International Convention Center in Toronto. The event brought together over 1200 Agents and 35 Sponsor companies from the USA, Canada and Puerto Rico, marking a transformative journey in the financial services industry. Experior Financial Group and it's Agents appreciate the financial and presentation support of all our product and supplier partners for helping make this convention the best ever.The convention featured a dynamic lineup of speakers, headlined by Jairek Robbins, a luminary in optimizing human performance. Renowned as a best-selling author, Robbins has been praised by FastCompany for his inspiring presence and ability to elevate lives from ordinary to extraordinary. Forbes has lauded him for his unparalleled expertise in success strategies, with endorsements from luminaries like Deepak Chopra and Brian Tracy. Under Robbins' expert guidance, the convention became a gateway to unlocking one's full potential and crafting a future defined by fulfillment and success.Experior's CEO, Jamie Prickett and President Lee-Ann Prickett, also took the stage to share their vision for the future and celebrate the company's achievements over the past decade. Jamie shared that for the same period year over 2024 to 2023, Experiors' Investment Sales are up 21%, Insurance Premium Sales are up 59% and Recruiting is up 63%. Other dynamic speakers and emcee's from the revered ranks of the Experior Leadership Council and Top Leaders captivated audiences with their visionary insights, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience. Additionally, panels made up of individuals who reached incredible milestones and achievements throughout the year provided valuable lessons and inspiration.The convention was designed to ignite minds and transform futures, featuring a series of inspiring presentations, insightful discussions, and networking opportunities. Highlights included a Gala Dinner with entertainment by uRequestLive, which had the crowd moving, grooving, singing along, and laughing all evening. The event also offered lunches on two days, providing ample time for attendees to connect and share ideas.The convention stage was packed with award recipients and presentations from top leaders and executives. Highlights included a special recognition ceremony honoring Experior's top-performing agents, celebrating significant milestones and achievements.In keeping with its commitment to corporate social responsibility, Experior Financial Group Inc. shone a spotlight on the Shine Foundation. A very special Shine recipient Taha was introduced on stage, marking another significant step in Experior's dedication to supporting this admirable mission. Jamie Prickett, CEO of Experior Financial, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating,“These children often do not receive the attention and support they deserve. By partnering with Shine, we aim to bring more awareness and aid to their efforts of making dreams come true for children and young people living with disabilities.” Experior has committed to donating $1 million to the Shine Foundation over the next five years.$11,522.50 was raised for Shine between Agent donations and corporate donations. As well one of our leaders helped Taha with achieving a dream to sit in accessible seating at a TFC (Major League Soccer) game before he had exited the stage.“Our conventions get bigger and better every year!” says CEO Jamie Prickett.“I've been on tour for much of this year across Canada and the USA and I'm excited to see all those agents again in Toronto, celebrating our achievements and setting new goals and dreams for themselves. There's no better mindset training, celebration, or experience than our conventions!”

