Introducing 'Mistress Of The Second Circle': The First Thrilling Installment In The Cursed Sands Series By B.C. James

Detective Kace McCrae battles demons and uncovers dark secrets in the high-stakes supernatural thriller, "Mistress of the Second Circle," by B.C. James.

- J.A. Culican, USA Today Bestselling AuthorLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prepare to be captivated by a tale of intrigue, murder, and supernatural conflict as B.C. James releases the highly anticipated "Mistress of the Second Circle ," the first book in the Cursed Sands series.Book Title: Mistress of the Second Circle (Cursed Sands Book 1)Author: B.C. JamesGenre: Supernatural Thriller, Urban FantasyBuy Link: Mistress of the Second CircleSynopsis: When a Tinder date goes disastrously wrong, it results in the gruesome murder and mysterious mummification of a middle-aged man in a seedy motel. Detective Kace McCrae is called to unravel this baffling case, unaware that it marks the beginning of a demonic civil war.With Satan's throne vacant, the demonic factions are on the brink of war for control of Hell. The key to victory is an ancient ring, now in the hands of Kace McCrae, a former Marine and Las Vegas Police detective. Thrust into a battle for Hell's crown, Kace must navigate treacherous alliances and fend off relentless adversaries to protect the fate of the underworld."Mistress of the Second Circle" continues the saga of Detective Kace McCrae and his near-accidental war with the demonic realm. This supernatural thriller promises a gripping journey through the depths of darkness, where every choice could mean life or eternal damnation.Special Thanks: B.C. James extends special thanks to Lzzy Hale of Halestorm for allowing her to be featured as a character, terrorizing the Nevada desert as a Siren. Appreciation is also given to Gibson guitars for the inclusion of their one-of-a-kind ExplorerBird on the back cover of the book.About the Author: B.C. James is an acclaimed author known for his ability to weave intricate tales of suspense and supernatural elements. With "Mistress of the Second Circle," he continues to build on his reputation for delivering enthralling and darkly imaginative stories.Buy Link:

