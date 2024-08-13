Green Globe Certification Awarded To Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences

Securing an impressive compliance score of 98%, Fairmont Ramla is among the leading hotels in the Middle East for sustainability practices

Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences, the first luxury serviced apartments hotel in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is proud to announce its achievement of the esteemed Green Globe certification, securing an impressive compliance score of 98%. This significant milestone places Fairmont Ramla among the leading hotels in the Middle East for sustainability practices.The Green Globe certification is a testament to Fairmont Ramla's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship, socioeconomic responsibility, and cultural heritage preservation. The audit, conducted by Rock Shield International, highlighted the property's excellence across various sustainability metrics, demonstrating adherence to all mandatory compliance indicators."We are honored to receive the Green Globe certification, which reflects our dedication to integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations," said Muhieddine Zok, General Manager of Fairmont Ramla Serviced Residences."This achievement is a result of our team's hard work and our commitment to providing exceptional service while promoting sustainability and responsible tourism aligned with the Saudi 2030 hospitality vision."Fairmont Ramla's sustainability initiatives include using advanced technology in water and energy systems to achieve maximum savings. In water management, the hotel uses low flow rate water fixtures in guest rooms and public toilets, a grey water system for showers and wash basins for water reuse and encourages guests to participate in water-saving initiatives. In terms of energy efficiency, the property utilizes systems such as GRMS (Guest Room Management System), BMS (Building Management System), KNX (lighting control), CMS (Chiller Management System), and motion sensors throughout the property, while LED lighting and VDFs for all pumps and motors have been installed and a Parking CO (carbon monoxide) system implemented to reduce emissions.To minimize waste and facilitate recycling, waste and food waste management practices involve segregation, measurement, and control of waste that is carried out through partnerships with local specialized companies. Additionally, the hotel has replaced all plastic products with environmentally friendly alternatives in guest experiences.Fairmont Ramla's efforts extend beyond environmental impact, emphasizing the importance of preserving cultural heritage and promoting socioeconomic well-being among its guests and the local community.With this certification, Fairmont Ramla joins an elite group of hotels recognized for their leadership in sustainability. The property will continue to enhance its efforts to achieve higher standards and contribute to a more sustainable future for the hospitality industry.

