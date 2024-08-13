Artisan Builders Announces Its Newest Luxury Custom Home Community, Falls Farm, In Great Falls, Virginia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Artisan Builders' Falls model's home exterior consists of cedar and local stone, as well as a metal roof. - Image by Peak Visuals

The Falls Farm model home's primary bath features a double walk-in Marble Systems marble shower and freestanding textured bathtub. - Image by Peak Visuals

Outdoor living spaces include a pool, fire pit, flagstone patio, screened porch with outdoor grill and leathered granite surround/counter, a full pool bath and shower, built-in speakers, upgraded landscaping, and lawn sprinkler. - Image by Peak Visuals

Estate neighborhood of Falls Farm by Artisan Builders offers 14 lots that are two+ acres on average

- Stephen Yeonas Jr, Partner, Artisan BuildersMCLEAN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artisan Builders , a custom home building, restoration, and development company, has announced its newest project-Falls Farm , an estate neighborhood in Great Falls, Virginia. Falls Farm consists of 14 lots that are on average two+ acres each, with rolling hills, full-grown trees and enough property for outdoor amenities, such as a private pool, and sports courts, to complement a new custom home.Of the 14 lots that comprise the Falls Farm community, 11 are currently available for purchase, with prices starting at $1.25 million per lot.“Artisan Builders has established itself in McLean as the premier custom home builder for the past 19 years,” says Stephen Yeonas Jr, Partner, Artisan Builders.“We have now found an ideal property in Great Falls where we can establish our brand in the same image and success.”The Falls Farm model home is located at 780 Falls Farm Court, Great Falls, Virginia just outside of McLean. With architecture by Harrison Design, the model is a three-level, 10,306-square-foot home with four bedrooms, five full baths, and two powder rooms. Exterior finishes consist of cedar and local stone, as well as a metal roof. Outdoor living spaces include a pool, fire pit, flagstone patio, and screened porch with white oak ceiling detail, an outdoor grill with leathered granite surround/counter, a full pool bath and shower, built-in speakers, upgraded landscaping, and lawn sprinklers. A mudroom with custom built-ins painted in Benjamin Moore Shark Skin connects to one of the two separate two-car garages.On the main floor, a front-to-back foyer links the front foyer to the rear outdoor living spaces and boasts a double floating open riser staircase with glass railings and mono beam support. The foyer also opens to the living room or first of two offices, which features a floor-to-ceiling bookcase custom designed and built by Artisan Builders on site. One of the bookcases doubles as a hidden door that opens into a flex room with an attached bath-creating a second home office. The kitchen was designed by Lobkovich Inc. with a large island, La Cornue CornuFe range, custom stucco range, custom cabinetry, Sub-Zero appliances, and Kohler fixtures, which are found throughout the home. Wood ceiling beams from a local Amish company add further detail to the kitchen, while a nearby butler's pantry offers an induction cooktop. The kitchen's open concept provides a connection to the dining room and great room, which highlights coffer ceiling detail and an oversized 68” fireplace and stucco surround. The main level features 10' 6” ceilings, floor-to-ceiling Pella windows with painted black sashes, and engineered white oak flooring, as well as Emtek Door Hardware.The second-floor primary suite features custom built-ins, four closets, including a seasonal closet, dual closets and linen closet, and the primary bath with double walk-in Marble Systems marble shower and freestanding textured bathtub. A laundry room with farmhouse sink is directly outside the primary suite. Three additional bedrooms are also on this floor, each with a private ensuite bath.The lower level features 9' 9” ceilings, a powder room, a glass-door exercise room, a golf room with golf simulator and turf flooring, a custom-built bar with backlit cabinetry, a flex room that could be converted to another bedroom, and a living area with a fireplace.Custom builds within the Falls Farm community provide the owner with the option to work with their architect of choice, including Harrison Design and James McDonald Associate Architects.“The Falls Farm model is the first model home we've built in years,” says Yeonas.“We're excited to showcase it to those in Great Falls and the Greater Washington DC Metro area.”The Falls Farm model home is open Sundays from 12-4 p.m. or by appointment, and is priced at $6.5 million for the home and lot. For more information on Artisan Builders, visit and for further details on the Falls Farm community, including up-to-date lot availability, visit .About Artisan BuildersArtisan Builders' Partners Stephen Yeonas, Jr, Richard Ellis, and Mitch Racoosin bring more than 90 years of combined industry experience and three generations of builders to the firm. Founded in 2005 and based in McLean, Virginia, Artisan Builders offers luxury custom home building, restoration, land buying, and community development, creating some of Northern Virginia's most prestigious communities. The teams' expertise ensures a living experience that exceeds expectations for luxury at every turn, perfectly reflecting refined taste and style. For more information, visit .About Falls FarmFalls Farm is Artisan Builders' newest luxury custom home community, located at 780 Falls Farm Court, Great Falls, Virginia. Just outside of McLean, Virginia, Falls Farm offers 14 two+ acre lots, 11 of which are still available, to build your dream custom home. Each mature estate features rolling hills, full-grown trees, and enough square footage for outdoor amenities including a private pool. The Falls Farm model home, designed by Harrison Design, is a three-level, 10,306-square-foot home featuring an upper level primary suite with three additional ensuite bedrooms, a main floor with dual home offices, gourmet kitchen with butter's pantry with induction oven, and mudroom. The lower level includes an exercise room, golf simulator, and bar. The model's outdoor spaces include a pool, fire pit, shower, kitchen, and two separate two-car garages. For more information, visit .

Sherry Moeller

Moki Media Moeller

+1 301-807-0910

...