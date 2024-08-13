Railspire Raises An Additional $7.9 Million USD
Date
8/13/2024 9:16:39 AM
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving
DALLAS, TX, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Railspire, a company that retrofits locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced that it raised $7.9 million in its fourth round of funding. The proceeds will fund continued productization and enhancements of the company's core technologies and will support the rollout of new and expanded customer deployments.
“I would like to thank the Railspire team for a lot of hard work and our group of enthusiastic early adopter customers for their collaboration. Together, we demonstrated substantive progress in our goal of delivering real value to railroads and rail shippers through autonomous locomotive driving technology, and that allowed us to accomplish this successful raise in a very challenging fundraising environment.”, said Lester Hightower, co-founder and board chairman of Railspire .
Railspire has raised more than $19 million USD since its founding in September of 2020. For more information and other Railspire news, visit .
###
About Railspire
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world's preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire's autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit .
Adam Bridges, Chief Commercial Officer
Railspire
email us here
MENAFN13082024003118003196ID1108549245
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.