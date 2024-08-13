WEIRD & WONDERFUL ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA UP FOR GRABS IN LOS ANGELES MEMORABILIA AUCTION THIS MONTH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Velociraptor Paint Test Eyes Light-Up Display and a set of three Tyrannosaurus Rex Teeth

Hell House Door Knocker from SCARY MOVIE 2

Baby What Puppet from ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES

PROPSTORE'S ENTERTAINMENT MEMORABILIA LIVE AUCTION BOASTS IMPRESSIVE LINEUP OF UNIQUE & QUIRKY PROPS & COSTUMES. AUCTION TAKES PLACE FROM AUGUST 15-18, 2024

- Brandon Alinger, COO of PropstoreLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Top lots up for auction include a set of seven Velociraptor Paint Test Eyes Light-Up Display and a set of three Tyrannosaurus Rex Teeth, both from JURASSIC PARK (1993). The lots are estimated to fetch between $10,000 - $20,000 and $6,000 - $12,000 respectively and offer a rare glimpse into the special effects artistry behind some of cinema's most iconic dinosaurs.From BATMAN RETURNS (1992), the auction features The Penguin's (Danny DeVito) 'Swirl' Umbrella with Face Appliance and Penguin Army Feet, expected to sell for between $5,000 and $10,000. This prop is a real highlight for Tim Burton fans.For comedy and horror enthusiasts, the Hell House Door Knocker from SCARY MOVIE 2 (2001) is set to bring a touch of dark humor, with an estimated value of $4,000 to $8,000. Additionally, a Baby What Puppet from ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES (1993) will be available to purchase, estimated between $3,000 and $6,000Propstore, one of the world's leading film and TV memorabilia companies, is hosting its second Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction of 2024 this August in Los Angeles. The items on offer are expected to fetch $10 million. More than 1,900 rare and iconic items will be available during Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, which will take place over three days from August 15th to 18th, 2024, starting at 9:30 AM PDT each day. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on August 15th, 2024. Weird and wonderful highlights include Velociraptor paint test eyes from Jurassic Park, the Penguin's umbrella from Batman Returns, and Freddy Fazbear's eye display from Five Nights at Freddy's. These unique items are sure to spark the interest of fans and collectors alike.”THE AUCTION IS NOW OPEN FOR REGISTRATION AND BIDDING VIA:###Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images, case studies and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts, Blaze PR, ...Registration and online bidding are now open at:Images are available in the following links (each option contains the same image content):Dropbox (copy & paste URL into browser):Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting-prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry's major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on .

