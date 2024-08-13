Barnes & Noble Hosts A Fun-Filled Treasure Hunt & Book Signing With Author Aggie L. Jae And The Lovable Story Monster

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chandler Barnes & Noble Hosts a Fun-Filled Treasure Hunt & Signing Featuring Award-Winning Author Aggie L. Jae & the Lovable, Huggable Story Monster Mascot

- Booklife Review, ARIZONA, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chandler Barnes & Noble Bookstore is excited to announce a family event featuring award-winning author Aggie L. Jae and the lovable, huggable Story Monster mascot. The event includes a fun meet-the-author book signing and treasure hunt perfect for all ages.Dates:. Friday, September 6, 2024, at 11 am - 3 pm (featuring the Story Monster). Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 11 am - 1 pmAggie L. Jae will be signing copies of her book, The Water Door, a captivating middle-grade story that blends fantasy, science, humor, and adventure. The book's format keeps dyslexic and sight-impaired readers in mind.“Jae conjures tantalizing mysteries, buoyant humor, and a potent current of suspense with a lot of heart,” says Booklife Review.In The Water Door, your parents have been kidnapped! To rescue them, you must dissolve and flow through a wormhole in space to the medieval planet Tetherae. Adventure through treehouses, dinosaurs, giants, caverns, and castles to find a blue diamond and save your parents.Aggie is excited to meet readers, and the Story Monster mascot will be there with activities and photo opportunities.The Water Door [ISBN# 979-8-9860266-0-2]For more information, visit .Aggie L. Jae wrote her first story in third grade and began The Water Door in high school. She rewrote it for 8-12-year-olds, but says it's great for anyone who loves treasure-hunting adventures! Married for thirty years with two sons, two grandsons, two Shih Tzu dogs, and twelve chickens, Aggie enjoys boating, birdwatching, music, reading, and meeting new friends. She's also been a model, restaurateur, massage therapist, and nutritionist, and now lives on the Eastern Shore of Maryland.Visit for more on The Water Door and the upcoming Book 2: The Secret of the Anakim Ruby, coming in 2025. Learn more about Story Monsters at .Contact Information:Linda F. Radke, Story Monsters LLC, 480-940-8182

