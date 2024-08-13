All Aces Promotional Staffing Ranks 2167 On Inc. 5000'S List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All Aces Promotional Staffing, a leading provider of promotional and event staffing services, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the first time All Aces has received this prestigious recognition, highlighting its impressive growth, innovative strategies, and commitment to excellence.

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished editorial award that recognizes the most dynamic companies within the American economy's most important segment-its independent small businesses. The 2024 Inc. 5000 list places All Aces Promotional Staffing among an elite group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth and leadership in their respective industries.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 list was one of my major goals for the company,” said Lauren Raimondi, President and CEO at All Aces Promotional Staffing.“This achievement is a direct reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team both in house and in the field. We are so excited for the recognition, and are committed to continuing our growth trajectory by delivering top-notch staffing solutions and exceptional program results!”

Since its founding, All Aces Promotional Staffing has established itself as a trusted partner for brands and agencies alike, providing professional staff and payrolling services for large-scale events, conferences, and experiential marketing campaigns across the United States. The company's success is driven by its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of the industry. All Aces maximizes technology for efficiency and program organization to save clients time, and works closely with clients to deliver the best team for enhancing brand experiences and driving consumer engagement.

All Aces Promotional Staffing's remarkable growth over the past few years is underscored by its commitment to innovation, customer service, and client satisfaction. The company's placement on the Inc. 5000 list is not only a testament to its past achievements but also a strong indicator of its future potential.

**About All Aces Promotional Staffing**

All Aces Promotional Staffing is a leading provider of event staffing services, offering a wide range of solutions that help brands create memorable and impactful experiences, from brand ambassadors and mascots to production assistants, registration staff, and payrolling services. With a nationwide network of rock star talent, All Aces is dedicated to delivering exceptional service and results for its clients across all industries. The company specializes in temporary staffing support for large-scale events and conferences, experiential marketing campaigns, and product demos for startups to Fortune 100 companies.

**About Inc. 5000**

The Inc. 5000 list, published annually by Inc. magazine, is the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The list provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.

Lauren Raimondi

All Aces Promotional Staffing, Inc

+1 646-829-1604

