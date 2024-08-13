Iran’s annual exports of cereal hit 91K tons

(MENAFN) The head of the Iranian Cereal Association, Davoud Lapehchi, reported that Iran exported 91,000 tons of cereals in the previous Iranian calendar year, which spanned from March 21, 2023, to March 20, 2024. Lapehchi also provided an estimate of the annual cereal consumption in Iran, which ranges between 950,000 tons and one million tons. Speaking at a news conference, he highlighted that the per capita cereal consumption in Iran is between eight and 10 kilograms, lower than the global average of 13 kilograms per capita.



Lapehchi further discussed the production levels of cereals in Iran, noting that between 650,000 and 700,000 tons of various cereals were produced domestically in the last Iranian calendar year, ending on March 19, 2024. He expressed optimism about an expected increase in cereal production for the current Iranian calendar year, which began on March 20, 2024. These efforts are part of the broader push to enhance domestic agricultural output and reduce reliance on imports.



Regarding cereal imports, Lapehchi provided data indicating that approximately 199,000 tons and 243,000 tons of cereals were imported into Iran in 2021 and 2022, respectively. In the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 20 to July 22, 2024), around 50,000 tons of cereals were imported. These figures reflect ongoing efforts to manage the balance between domestic production and importation to meet the country's needs.



In a related development, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projected an increase in Iran’s grain output for the current year. The FAO’s Food Outlook report, a biannual publication that tracks global food and feed market trends, indicated that Iran’s cereal production is expected to reach 20.1 million metric tons (mt) in 2024. In 2023, Iran was the 10th largest grain producer in Asia, with an output of 19.8 million mt. However, the country still relied on imports to meet 14.9 million mt of its grain requirements, underscoring the significance of boosting domestic production to enhance food security.

