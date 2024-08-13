Red Roof® Helps Travelers Extend Their Summer Vacation With Deals For Labor Day And Beyond

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS,

Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Labor Day may mark the unofficial end of summer, but there are actually several more weeks to soak up the sun and warm weather before fall officially begins, and plenty of time to get in one or two more mini vacations. Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is making it easier for travelers to afford those vacations by offering a

number of deals , including:



Rest + Repeat ®: When travelers book and complete two separate stays at any Red Roof property through September 3, 2024, they earn a free night! To qualify, guests must register for the promotion and be a member of the

RediRewards® loyalty program , which is quick, easy and free to join.



AARP members save 15% at any Red Roof property from September 1-30, 2024.

Active military and military veterans save up to 10%.

AAA members hitting the road save up to 10%. Seniors and families traveling with seniors save up to 10%.

The nearly 700 Red Roof properties include many hotels near popular

beach and resort locations , which are perfect for a long-weekend getaway, including:



SPOT X Hotel Orlando/International Drive by The Red Roof Collection®

(Orlando, FL)

SPOT X Hotel Tampa Bay by The Red Collection (Wesley Chapel, FL)

Red Roof PLUS+®

Palm Coast (Palm Coast, FL)

Red Roof Inn®

Myrtle Beach Hotel - Market Common (Myrtle Beach, SC)

Red Roof Inn & Suites®

Pigeon Forge - Parkway (Pigeon Forge, TN)

Red Roof Inn & Suites Monterey (Monterey, CA)

Red Roof Inn Williamsburg (Williamsburg, VA)

Costa Azul Suites Virginia Beach by The Red Collection®

(Virginia Beach, VA) HomeTowne Studios by Red®

Roof Salt Lake City - Mid Valley (Salt Lake City, UT)

Travelers don't have to worry

about leaving their furry friends at home while they're away, because Red Roof is a pet-friendly hotel brand. Red Roof Inn and Red Roof PLUS+ locations* welcome two well-behaved domestic pets per room, and the first pet stays free of charge.

