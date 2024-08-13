Adopt A Firefighter Launches With Historic Donation Of Early Detection Cancer Tests To Dallas Area Firefighters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Early cancer detection tests will be provided by Dallas-based healthcare innovator Cancer Check Labs



Adopt A Firefighter will provide $2.5 Million worth of Cancer Check Labs' tests which will cover up to 1,000 cancer screenings for Dallas area firefighters

To realize Adopt A Firefighter's goal of testing every firefighter in the Dallas area, the organization has kicked off an additional $1.5 Million GoFundMe campaign, for a total fundraise goal of $4 Million

DALLAS, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adopt A Firefighter, a newly formed non-profit organization that provides firefighters with free access to early cancer detection tests, today announced its inaugural campaign to donate $2.5 Million in tests from Dallas-based Cancer Check Labs, a leader in early cancer detection through blood screening.

According to the CDC, cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, with research suggesting firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population. This is due to exposure to hundreds of different chemicals through the burning of hazardous substances in the form of gasses, vapors and particulates. Right now, there are over 1 million active-duty firefighters in the United States at risk of developing cancer.

In addition to Cancer Check Labs' $2.5 Million in donated tests, Adopt A Firefighter has kicked off a campaign in Dallas to raise an additional $1.5 Million in tests through community and corporate donations. Dallas is home to nearly 2,000 firefighters.

"Firefighters are some of the most crucial members of our society, yet we often forget that the leading cause of death among them is due not to workplace injuries but to cancer," said Sumit Rai, President and Board Director of Adopt a Firefighter and CEO of Cancer Check Labs, the company providing the cancer screening tests. "These are the men and women that show up every day to serve their communities and do one of the most difficult, dangerous and selfless jobs in the world. Our goal with Adopt A Firefighter is to 'be the hero behind our heroes' by providing every firefighter access to early cancer detection tests and empowering them to prioritize their well-being, define their future, and continue their invaluable contribution to society."

In addition to Mr. Rai, Adopt A Firefighter boasts a diverse list of board members and advisors – from current UFC Heavyweight Title Contender, former 6x Heavyweight UFC Champion, and full-time firefighter Stipe Miocic, to Daniel De Year, former Deputy Chief of the City of Dallas, Dallas Fire Marshall and International Fire Marshall for the U.S. Department of State – each dedicated to helping firefighters dramatically increase their chances of beating cancer with early detection.

"When someone decides to become a firefighter they're aware of the risks that come with the job, but cancer registers lower on the list of immediate concerns, especially for younger firefighters," said Daniel DeYear. "There is nothing more important to a firefighter than saving lives, including the lives of firefighters, and that's exactly why I became involved with Adopt A Firefighter."

Stipe Miocic added, "I became a full-time firefighter so I could stay grounded and serve my community. Part of that is ensuring that people like me can continue to live long, healthy and productive lives. That is what I am committed to in my work with Adopt A Firefighter."

About Adopt A Firefighter

Adopt A Fighter believes in the importance of safeguarding the health of those who selflessly serve our communities. By providing access to cancer detection tests, Adopt A Firefighter aims to create a future where every firefighter has the opportunity for regular cancer screenings leading to early detection, effective treatment, and an enhanced quality of life. To learn how you can get involved, visit .

About Cancer Check Labs

Cancer Check Labs is on a mission to save lives through early detection. Cancer Check can screen for 200+ cancers by physically extracting whole, intact circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from a blood sample. Because CTCs have been detected in blood samples as early as Stage 0, Cancer Check arguably provides the earliest cancer detection test available today. Cancer Check Labs is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The Cancer Check test is not intended to replace other established evidence-based screening, diagnostic, and medical guidelines and practices for the detection of cancer. Similar to other medical tests, the Cancer Check test is not perfect and has limitations to detect all cancers.

Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is registered under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). The Cancer Check test was developed, and its performance characteristics were determined by Cancer Check Labs. The Cancer Check test has not been cleared or approved by the Food and Drug Administration. This test is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Cancer Check Labs' clinical laboratory is regulated under CLIA.

Media Contact:

Lara Mehanna

703-625-9177

[email protected]

SOURCE Adopt A Firefighter