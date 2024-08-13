Workiz Supercharges Service Connectivity With Google Integration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The leading field service management solution leverages the premier search to offer service pros unprecedented reach and connectivity

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Workiz , the leading field service management and communication software, introduces an enhanced booking feature that allows service professionals to reach more customers, more jobs and stand out from the competition.

With the new Reserve With feature, customers can connect directly to Workiz Online Booking through Google search results, increasing the pool of potential customers available to each business owner and streamlining scheduling, payments and other essential functions.

With the new Reserve With feature, customers can connect directly to Workiz Online Booking through Google search results, increasing the pool of potential customers available to each business owner and streamlining scheduling, payments and other essential functions.

"Our mission is to make life easier for service pros so they can grow their business," said Didi Azaria, CEO of Workiz. "Partnering with Google gives us a unique opportunity to leverage the premier search engine to enhance the reach and connectivity of our intuitive business management solutions. Business owners can offer a seamless process that benefits customers and maximizes the possibilities of the Workiz platform."

Workiz' Reserve With Google online booking functionality empowers users to tap into millions of new customers for free, helping them achieve a 30% increase in jobs by simplifying the booking process. Customers can effortlessly schedule and pay for services instantly from Google, the company website, social media, or any location with a link. Service pros benefit from booking more jobs 24/7, as the Workiz online booking widget allows customers to book services and pay in advance directly from Google, turning clicks into jobs and enabling business growth even while they sleep.

Additionally, Reserve With Google users gain prime placement at the top of Google search results through GLS ads integration, powered by Workiz Online Booking, helping them stand out from the competition, attract more customers, and increase their chances of being booked instantly.

"The new integration of Reserve with Google into Workiz instantly converts leads into jobs and connects seamlessly with the Workiz communication suite," said Workiz founder Idan Kadosh. "This powerful enhancement amplifies the effectiveness of all communication channels, driving revenue up by 30%."

Workiz is a leading field service management platform that aims to simplify the way businesses operate and navigate their day-to-day challenges. Workiz Online Booking is the easiest way for customers to book and pay for services online.

"Since using Workiz's online booking, we've seen a 30% increase in jobs," said Jordan Viscusi, CEO of Plumbing 101. "Our customers love the convenience - they can schedule and pay instantly through Google, our website, social media, or anywhere with just a link."

Armed with an array of business tools, from job scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and payment tools, Workiz is committed to helping service professionals manage and grow their business. The company's focus on innovation ensures they consistently develop features that transform field operations and ultimately drive ROI.

About Workiz

Workiz is a leading field service management platform that aims to simplify the way home service businesses operate and navigate their day-to-day challenges. With over 120,000 pros, Workiz is ranked as the #1 platform for ease of use, ease of setup & implementation, customer satisfaction, and user adoption. Armed with an array of business tools, from job scheduling and dispatching to invoicing and payment tools, we're committed to helping service professionals manage and grow their businesses.

To learn more about Workiz, visit the website:



