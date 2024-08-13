Carbon Upcycling Joins Portland Cement Association To Accelerate Industry Decarbonization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leading the Way in Sustainable Cement Innovation, Carbon

Upcycling Hopes to Encourage Adoption of New Standards to Drive Sustainability

CALGARY, CANADA, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Upcycling , a leading decarbonization and carbon capture & utilization provider for hard-to-abate industries, announced its recent admission to the Portland Cement Association (PCA). This marks a significant step in its mission to enhance sustainability and reduce the carbon footprint of cement production.

"We are thrilled to have Carbon Upcycling join us as a member of the Portland Cement Association, given our shared commitment to sustainability," said Mike Ireland, PCA President and CEO. "Their efforts are helping the cement industry increase circularity and advance the industry's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality."

The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced over $1.2 billion in funding for PCA member companies

to launch decarbonization projects, as part of the Biden Administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act. This federal investment underscores the cement industry's ambitious steps towards carbon neutrality, with carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) companies, like Carbon Upcycling, playing a crucial role.

By partnering with international cement producers like CRH and Cemex, Carbon Upcycling is tackling industry-wide challenges and driving sustainability initiatives. These relationships are aimed to develop and implement technologies that significantly reduce carbon emissions in cement production.

"The most effective and credible pathway to decarbonizing the cement industry is through strategic partnerships and collaboration with long-time industry leaders in the infrastructure sector," stated Carbon Upcycling CEO, Apoorv Sinha. "Joining the PCA underscores our commitment to advance sustainable practices and substantially reduce carbon emissions. We look forward to forging a low-carbon, resilient future with our fellow members."

Carbon Upcycling aims to drive the adoption of sustainable technologies, enhance industry standards, and influence policy to pave the way for a low-carbon future.

Carbon Upcycling, which recently achieved B Corp

status, is currently developing its first-of-a-kind commercial carbon capture and utilization system at Canada's largest cement plant with Ash Grove, a CRH Company, leader and pioneer in the cement industry. The project, which will make low-carbon cement for use in the downstream concrete market, aligns with Canada's national decarbonization plan.

About PCA:

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, is the premier policy, research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA supports sustainability, innovation, and safety while fostering continuous improvement in cement manufacturing, distribution, infrastructure, and economic growth.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Emily Torrans

Mahoney Communications Group

[email protected]

(212) 220-6045

SOURCE Carbon Upcycling