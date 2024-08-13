(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The DAQ System is set for significant expansion because of the increasing demand for high-performance testing, immediate data analysis, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, and defense. Austin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovations In

In 2023, GE launched the Mentor Visual iQ HD-advanced borescope for non-destructive testing. It provides HD image quality, and an updated connection and helps users in various ways to quickly achieve the purpose of industrial inspections. In 2023, Fujifilm launched the DigitSm DynamIx HR2 high-resolution digital radiography system. This means boosted image quality, increased processing speed, and improved workflow which come together to create peace of mind for NDT within multiple industries. The Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Share is expected to be valued at USD 8.84 Billion in 2023. It is estimated to reach USD 17.37 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2024-2032.



National Instruments Corp

Spectris PLC

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens Digital Industries Software

Dataforth Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

ADLINK Technology

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Keysight Technologies Rockwell Automation Corporation The data acquisition (DAQ) system market is expected to witness significant growth due to the growing need for real-time data analysis and high-performance testing solutions is a key factor in several industries. The rising usage of Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing technologies is another important factor driving the growth of the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market. Industry 4.0 process automation is seeing significant growth, fueled by 5.4% in 2022. This increase is in line with wider industry patterns, with most managers (over 80%) speeding up workflow automation and remote work, while 74% of employees show a readiness to learn new skills for these adjustments. Real-time data acquisition and analysis are becoming more important as industries shift towards automated and connected production processes. DAQ systems are essential in facilitating these technologies by supplying the required data to enhance production procedures, enhance product excellence, and diminish operational expenses. “Hardware had the biggest share in 2023, accounting for more than 54%, thanks to its flexibility, performance, and integration features.” The hardware led the market in 2023 with a market share of over 54%, attributed to its modular design and provision of configuring different combinations that meet numerous custom test settings. Increasingly DAQ hardware is being used across industries because of its flexibility, performance, and ease of integration. Growth in demand for DAQ hardware is supplemented by the increased implementation of Ethernet systems and the ongoing adoption of USB, as well as investigation into more advanced Ethernet-friendly approaches that enhance PC computing & performance. “The Aerospace & Defense industry dominated the Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market in 2023." The aerospace & defense sector dominated the market in 2023 with a major market share. This is largely because of the requirement for thorough testing against boundless and innumerable environmental extremes about deployed aircraft and parts. Thus, DAQ systems play a significant role in the testing of aerospace products and their components to ascertain that they conform to certain performance parameters. These tests are carried out during the design, development & production phases of aerospace components to ensure that Aerospace Components, ground systems, and full aircraft systems comply with the requirements. Data Acquisition System Market Report Scope & Overview:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 8.84 billion Market Size in 20 32 USD 17.37 billion CAGR (2024-2032) 7.8% Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Market Driver

End-user sectors are placing a greater focus on data monitoring. Increased use of Industry 4.0 in the aerospace and automotive industries.

“Asia-Pacific data acquisition (DAQ) system market from 2024 to 2032."

Asia-Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period 2024-2032. The rapid technological advancements and production unit expansion among others are likely to fuel the high growth potential in this market. Further, the market is driven by the availability of leading industry players in Asia Pacific denoting epitome dependency on well-known companies residing within countries such as China, Japan, and India that altogether have demand for DAQ systems. The industrial bases across these economies have been on the rise as well as an escalating sophistication in the manufacturing processes necessitating advanced DAQ solutions. It will, therefore result playing a key role in the growth of the global Data Acquisition (DAQ) system market as well as among the APAC region.

