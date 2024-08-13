Mobiquity Technologies Partners With Context Networks To Transform Slot Machine Advertising In Casinos

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) , a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising solutions, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Context Networks, Inc., a leading programmatic advertising leveraging private blockchain for the global gaming industry. This collaboration aims to harness the unrealized potential within the casino gaming sector by introducing innovative advertising solutions for slot machines, combining Mobiquity's advanced contextual targeting capabilities with Context Networks' robust blockchain and AI technologies.



The casino industry is a vast market with significant untapped advertising potential. With billions of dollars in revenue and a diverse, highly engaged audience, casinos present a unique opportunity for advertisers to connect with valuable consumers. Context Networks' patented solution unlocks this exclusive casino channel, enabling programmatic advertising and campaigns for the first time. Now, casinos can capitalize on a substantial non-gaming revenue stream by leveraging their existing gaming machines.

Through this partnership, Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks aim to transform how advertising is conducted within casinos. By leveraging Mobiquity's advanced contextual targeting capabilities, advertisers can deliver personalized and relevant ads to casino players at the point of play, enhancing their overall experience. Context Networks' private blockchain technology ensures that all transactions are secure and transparent, fostering trust between advertisers and casino operators.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Context Networks to bring a new dimension of advertising to casinos, starting with slot machines. The scale and reach of this segment present an enormous opportunity for targeted and engaging advertising campaigns. Our technology will enable precise audience targeting, ensuring that ads are relevant and impactful, ultimately driving higher engagement and ROI for our clients."

Adfuel , under the leadership of CEO Dan Pasco, has joined this collaboration as a key demand partner. Through this partnership, Adfuel will gain exclusive access to a Private Marketplace (PMP) designed specifically for casinos, providing Adfuel with first-look and priority access to Context Networks' extensive inventory. This unique arrangement allows Adfuel to optimize premium advertising opportunities, thereby enhancing the effectiveness of their campaigns and elevating overall advertiser satisfaction.

Dan Pasco expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The priority access to Context Networks' inventory via a dedicated PMP is a significant advantage for us. This exclusive access empowers us to deliver unparalleled value to our advertisers, ensuring their campaigns connect with the right audiences in the most impactful way possible."

Integrating blockchain and AI technologies can revolutionize advertising in the largely untapped casino market. Blockchain ensures secure, transparent ad transactions, eliminating fraud and guaranteeing that advertisers get what they pay for. AI enhances audience segmentation and targeting, helping advertisers deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

By combining these technologies, Mobiquity Technologies and Context Networks can create powerful digital advertising campaigns that drive greater casino patron engagement, boost brand awareness, and ultimately increase revenue for casino operators.

Matthew Olden, Founder and CEO of Context Networks, added, "This partnership with Mobiquity Technologies is a significant milestone for Context Networks. By integrating Mobiquity's cutting-edge advertising technology with our programmatic platform, we can offer unparalleled advertising solutions to our casino clients. Using blockchain and AI will provide transparency, security, and efficiency, creating a seamless and trustworthy advertising ecosystem for slot machines in casinos."

While this partnership's initial focus is on slot machines in casinos, the plan is to eventually extend to other gaming segments, including digital and online platforms, further broadening the scope and impact of its innovative advertising solutions.

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTC: MOBQ) is a leading provider of next-generation data intelligence and advertising technology solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including Advangelists , Mobiquity Networks , AdHere , and MobiExchange , the company offers innovative programmatic advertising technologies, consumer behavior insights, and automated ad management systems. Mobiquity Technologies serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, political, automotive, gaming, hospitality and entertainment. For more information, visit

About Context Networks, Inc.

Context Networks, Inc. is a premier programmatic advertising platform that leverages private blockchain technology to deliver transparent, secure, and efficient advertising solutions for the global gaming industry. The company's platform focuses on three key gaming segments: casino, lottery operators, and iGaming platforms. Context Networks is committed to driving innovation and creating value for its clients through advanced technology and strategic partnerships. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties, or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations:

Columbia Marketing Group

Email: ...

Phone: 646-736-1900

Context Networks Contact:

Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: 252-423-6387