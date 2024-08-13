SOHO International Film Festival Announces New Dates For 2024: A Week-Long Celebration Of Global Cinema In NYC

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SOHO14 Opening Night Premiere of "The Nana Project" with Carl Moellenberg, Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Robin Givens, Jorge Ballos, Carlos Santiago. Photo credit: Champion Hamilton

US Premiere of the "Passing Through" with Mike Doyle & Amy Ryan at the 2023 SOHO Int'l Film Festival. Photo credit: Champion Hamilton

SOHO14 World Premiere of "Asian Persuasion. L-R: Dante Basco, KC Concepcion, Mike Ang, Kevin Kreider, Celia Au, Paolo Montalban, Jhett Tolentino. Photo Credit: Champion Hamilton

SIFFNYC 2024: A week-long celebration with 100+ films from 32 countries, industry panels, networking events, and Awards Gala, Sept. 17-23 in the heart of NYC.

- Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago, Executive Director & Head of ProgrammingNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC) has officially announced new dates for its 2024 edition. Now in its 15th year, the festival will run from September 17 to September 23, 2024, in the heart of New York City.The festival will showcase over 100 films spanning over 32 countries that include US and World feature films, documentaries, animated, short films, and series pilots that will screen live throughout the week at the Village East by Angelika.The festival will kick off an exciting Opening Night event on September 17, followed by nightly filmmaker networking events and insightful panels that will offer a unique platform for industry professionals and film enthusiasts to connect and share ideas. The celebration of cinematic excellence will culminate with a star-studded festival Awards Night Gala on September 23.SIFFNYC has earned its reputation as a global platform for emerging and established filmmakers, attracting participants from around the world, including renowned celebrities and industry insiders. Over the years, the festival has been proud to showcase films that have gone on to win prestigious awards, including the Oscars."We are thrilled to celebrate 15 years! Our goal has always been to provide a dynamic and inclusive space for filmmakers to showcase their work and connect with audiences. This year's lineup is one of our most diverse and exciting yet, and we can't wait to share these incredible films with the world," said Sibyl Reymundo-Santiago , Executive Director & Head of Programming.As the festival gears up for its milestone 15th edition, it remains open to new partnerships and sponsorships, offering unique opportunities for brands and organizations to engage with a vibrant and influential audience.### About SOHO International Film Festival:Jorge Ballos, President & Founder, started SIFFNYC in 2009 with the mission of showcasing the best in independent cinema from around the world. Now in its 15th year, the festival continues to be a premier event for filmmakers, attracting global talent and fostering connections within the film industry. SIFFNYC is presented by SOHO Creative Lab , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting the arts.For more information on the festival, to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, or to view the full schedule of events, please visit []( ).Media Contact: ...###

