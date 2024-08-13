Anura Introduces New Enhancements in Anura Script for a Simplified and Robust Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rich KahnMIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anura Solutions, LLC, an industry-leading ad fraud solution company, is proud to announce significant updates to its Anura Script , designed to enhance the overall user experience and provide a more robust, efficient solution to combat ad fraud. The updates focus on empowering the Anura Script from within, integrating powerful native search and social functionalities, and simplifying the integration process through a revamped Integration wizard. These enhancements are aimed at reducing implementation time and improving the overall accessibility and functionality of the Anura Script for our clients.Key highlights to this enhancement include:1.Reduced Lines of Code: The updated Anura Script reduces the amount of code users need to implement, making the development process more efficient and manageable.2.More Secure Scope Containment: Changes to the Anura scope process ensure better containment and security, providing users with a more robust and reliable solution.3.Improved Native Functionality: New native search and social functionalities, enhanced triggers control, and conditional request control make Anura more powerful and user-friendly, whether through custom implementation or via our simply setup with Anura for Google Tag Manager."Our clients are our focus, and this update reflects that”, said Rich Kahn, CEO of Anura.“With enhanced security, simplified integration, and improved functionality, Anura empowers businesses to thrive while we handle their ad fraud protection for them." These enhancements reflect Anura's dedication to continuously evolving its solution to meet the needs of its clients and the dynamic world of digital marketing. By focusing on ease of use, enhanced security, and powerful functionalities, Anura continues to lead the industry in providing top-tier ad fraud prevention solutions. To learn more about Anura's offerings and the new enhancements to Anura Script, visit their website at .About Anura:Anura is a leading provider of ad fraud prevention solutions, dedicated to empowering advertisers and publishers with advanced technology to combat fraudulent activities effectively. With a commitment to transparency and integrity, Anura equips businesses with the tools and insights needed to protect their digital advertising investments and maximize ROI.

