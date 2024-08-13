Blossom Center For Children Receives Accreditation From Autism Commission On Quality (ACQ)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hallie Respondek, Blossom Center for ChildrenLOUISVILLE, KY, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) has awarded a full two-year accreditation to Blossom Center for Children for its applied behavior analysis (ABA) programs at two locations in San Antonio, TX.These newly accredited locations offer ABA healthcare services to individuals and families impacted by autism. Their programs were evaluated against ACQ's Applied Behavior Analysis Accreditation Program Standards and Guide.“People with autism deserve high-quality ABA services,” said Erick Dubuque, Ph.D., LBA, BCBA-D, director of ACQ.“Organizations applying for accreditation from the Autism Commission on Quality must meet rigorous standards for patient care, administration, and transparency. Blossom Center for Children underwent a thorough review process to earn its accreditation.”ACQ's review process includes a wide range of business, clinical, and quality improvement activities to promote best practices and evidence-based pathways. The assessment considers clinical observations and satisfaction surveys from patients and staff, leadership interviews, and a desktop review."The accreditation process has been a rigorous journey, and this achievement showcases our team's collective dedication to meeting and exceeding industry benchmarks,” said Hallie Respondek, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA , director of operations and finance for Blossom Center for Children.Blossom Center for Children specializes in developmentally appropriate, progressive, play-based ABA services. Its sessions are clinic-based and fully direct (face-to-face direct services). The center offers both comprehensive and focused schedules that are individualized to the needs of each of its clients.ACQ continues to accept new applications for its two-year accreditation from organizations offering ABA as a healthcare service to individuals with autism.To learn more, visit .###About Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ)The Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) is a nonprofit accreditation agency that recognizes applied behavior analysis organizations serving individuals and families impacted by autism. ACQ's mission is to continuously improve the impact of applied behavior analysis services for the autism community through education and accreditation of provider organizations.ACQ is a single-member LLC of the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP), a known and trusted nonprofit trade association for organizations serving individuals with autism. ACQ receives financial and in-kind support from CASP but maintains firewalls that protect the integrity of its essential accreditation activities. Our vision is for all recipients of applied behavior analysis services to reach their full potential through access to organizations offering the highest level of care.Learn more at

