Golfahoy Introduces Luxurious European River Golf And Wine Cruises Combining World Class Courses And Gourmet Experiences

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LYNDEN, Wash., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrepid vacation travelers embracing European river golf and wine tasting cruises along the Danube, Seine, Rhine, and

Rhone are on the upswing.

GolfAhoy Danube River Golf & Wine Cruise Itinerary.

GolfAhoy Golfers Welcome Onboard Danube River Golf & Wine Cruise.

Continue Reading

What if there was a way to combine golf and wine tastings while visiting some of the most beautiful cities in Europe, such as Paris, Prague, Vienna, and Budapest? Add to that gourmet food every day, paired with sumptuous wines, and top it all off by playing Europe's leading golf courses that host some of the European Tour marquee events – the Porsche European Open, The BMW Championship, The Solheim Cup, and of course the respective Open Championships of the Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Up until now, playing multiple top European Tour Championship courses in different countries in one seven-day trip has never been easy because of the logistics involved. A solution might be to join a GolfAhoy Danube River Golf Cruise. Prague departures are offered by GolfAhoy from April through October each year.

GolfAhoy offers luxury golf cruise itineraries on 193 cruise liners, European riverboats, and luxury yachts worldwide.

European river boats are small in comparison to oceangoing cruise liners. The AmaWaterways AmaMagna sailing the Danube carries 196 guests in 98 spacious staterooms and suites, by comparison Carnival Corp. plans to roll out three new cruise liners beginning in 2029 each weighing 230,000 gross tons with each expected to carry 8,000 guests at full capacity.

The AmaMagna is redefining the river boat cruise experience at twice the width of traditional river boats sporting spacious stateroom and suite accommodations measuring 355 to 710 square feet most with full balconies, four unique dining venues, a sundeck pool and whirlpool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a full-size pickleball court, a complimentary fleet of bicycles on board for guests' complimentary use, five onboard bars, two fireside libraries, and a chic onboard cinema.

Dining

AmaWaterways' expert chefs craft menus featuring exquisite locally inspired farm to table cuisine as well as traditional, Western offerings. At breakfast, sip mimosas as you partake fresh pastries, or opt for a full breakfast made-to-order. Stop by the Main Lounge for a light lunch, or head to the restaurant for full menu service and high-quality regional wine or beer. Dinner is a delectable, multi-course affair with wine recommendations that accompany visually stunning, delicious dishes. Try local favorites - like goulash while cruising through Hungary, bratwurst and schnitzel after returning to the ship from Vienna, or Camembert cheese while on the Seine.

Golf

The 5 premium golf excursions in the GolfAhoy Danube cruise package are:

The Oaks PraguePGA National golf course ranked number one in the Czech Republic.Golf Resort BadGriesbach Beckenbauer Course, Griesbach, Germany, host of the Porsche European Open.Golf ClubAdamstal, Ramsau, Austria, host of the Austrian Open.Penati Country Club, Legends Course, Senica, Slovakia, host of the Slovakian Open.Pannonia Country Club, Budapest, Hungary, host of the Hungarian Open.

Expect to pay around $11,500 per person for the 12 Day VIP Deluxe DANUBE River Golf & Wine Tasting Cruise, GolfAhoy golf excursions are included. Air is additional.

Expect to pay around $6,500 per person for an 8 Day RHINE River GolfAhoy Golf and Wine Cruise, GolfAhoy golf excursions are included.

Make a reservation to receive a quote on before September 30, 2024, for these European river golf and wine tasting cruises early bird savings and booking bonuses:

Up to 20% cruise fare savings discount +AirPlus fixed rates on airfare. Economy Air from $899 per person. Business Class Air from $4,299 per person. Premium Economy Air from $2,299 per person.Up to $2,000 Cruise Savings per stateroom PLUS Complimentary Stateroom Upgrade PLUS $50 Onboard Credit per stateroom.Military Veterans service appreciation discount.

Tony Koch at GolfAhoy Golf Cruises says: "If it's a special occasion, birthday or wedding anniversary celebratory golf vacation – here is Europe's #1 Danube River Golf Cruise for you." 12-Day VIP Deluxe Danube River Golf Cruise. Czech Republic, Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Hungary.

SOURCE GolfAhoy Golf Cruises