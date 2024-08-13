Comparent Launches 2024 Summer Market Leader Awards To Recognize The Top 1% In Vacation Rental Management

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The inaugural awards are determined based on ratings, reviews and performance metrics, collected as part of Comparent's mission to help find the perfect property manager for their short-term rental



BALTIMORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comparent , an innovative marketplace designed to revolutionize how vacation rental owners find and choose the perfect vacation rental management company, is excited to announce the launch of the 2024 Summer Leader Awards . These awards aim to celebrate vacation rental managers who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and excellence in their field.

Comparent's Market Leader Awards highlight the top 1% of professional vacation rental managers in the United States. The interactive market leaders page let's you explore the top market leaders (ranked by Comparent score), see them on an interactive map and view aggregate statistics about the group of market leaders.

The interactive page for Comparent's Market Leader Awards lets you view aggregate statistics about the group of market leaders. You can also click through to each manager's profile to see individual aggregate ratings from guests, ratings and reviews from homeowners, a description of services, answers to frequently asked questions and even performance metrics like average daily rate, occupancy and inventory breakdown.

The Market Leader Awards recognize the top vacation rental management companies in the industry based on genuine reviews from property owners and guests. Out of 5,205 management companies on Comparent, fewer than 50 make up the top 1% of managers who are awarded this prestigious accolade.

"Part of the goal of Comparent is to shine a light on the professional short-term rental managers that go above and beyond for their guests and homeowners," said Brooke Pfautz, founder and CEO of Comparent. "The managers we have selected represent the best of the best in the vacation rental space."

This quarter's market leaders can be viewed in an interactive map, ranked by Comparent Score, at: Comparent/top-vacation-rental-management-companies .

Candidates undergo a thorough evaluation process, considering factors such as guest and owner satisfaction, service quality, innovation, and industry impact.

Winners of the 2024 Summer Market Leader Awards have received recognition across Comparent's platform and social channels, showcasing their achievements.

Vacation rental managers interested in participating in future Market Leader Awards can visit Comparent/resources/scoring-methodologies for more information on eligibility criteria and nomination procedures.

About Market Leader Awards

The Market Leader Awards highlight the best vacation rental management companies, providing transparency and helping homeowners make informed decisions. This initiative celebrates companies that excel in performance and service, particularly smaller local players who often outperform larger national brands. By recognizing these companies, we make it easier for homeowners to find top-tier management services. Our awards simplify the decision-making process and honor those setting the highest standards in the industry. Ultimately, we aim to bridge the information gap and ensure excellence is acknowledged and rewarded.

About Comparent

Comparent helps homeowners find the right professional property manager for their short-term rental. The company's cutting-edge platform seamlessly allows vacation homeowners to find and compare trusted vacation property managers – and adds transparency to this process by showcasing reviews and performance statistics from property managers. The goal of Comparent is two-fold: to be the go-to place for homeowners to research property managers and the best place for property managers to showcase their offerings to homeowners. Learn more at Comparent .

