TSA Complaints: Upgraded Points Reveals The Most And Least Troublesome U.S. Airports

From Newark to Charlotte: Find Out Where Complain the Most and Least, What They Are Complaining About, and When Complaints Peak

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024

analyzes TSA Contact Center Complaint data from 2015 to 2023, revealing U.S. airports that receive the most and least complaints from passengers.

"Security checks are an unavoidable part of air travel, but the experience can vary greatly depending on the airport," said Keri Stooksbury, editor-in-chief at Upgraded Points. "And since navigating security can be such a high-stress experience, we identified where passengers are most and least satisfied with TSA, providing valuable insights for travelers."

The U.S. Airports with the Most Complaints

The U.S. Airports with the Fewest Complaints

Study Methodology

To determine the airports with the most and least complaints, Upgraded Points analyzed TSA complaint data by category from 2015 to 2023 at 44 large U.S. airports. Complaints were normalized by passenger volume for accurate comparisons across airports of varying sizes. The study also identified the most common complaints, the airports with the highest percentage of these complaints, and seasonal shifts in complaint trends. All data for the study came from the TSA FOIA Electronic Reading Room.

High Stress Zones: Airports With the Most TSA Complaints Overall

Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) – 6.83 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersPalm Beach International Airport (PBI) – 5.78 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersOrlando International Airport (MCO) – 5.6 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersSouthwest Florida International Airport (RSW) – 5.5 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersCleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) – 5.38 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers

Top Complaints Received in 2023



Newark Liberty International Airport: 12.84 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport: 10.35 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Palm Beach International Airport: 8.98 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Southwest Florida International Airport: 8.92 complaints per 100,000 passengers Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD): 8.91 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Smooth Flying: Airports With the Fewest TSA Complaints Overall

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) – 1.97 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersDallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) – 2.63 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersSalt Lake City International Airport (SLC) – 2.74 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersHartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) – 2.75 Complaints per 100,000 PassengersChicago Midway International Airport (MDW) – 2.8 Complaints per 100,000 Passengers

Top Airport Performers in 2023



Charlotte Douglas International Airport: 3.47 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport: 4.22 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Dallas Love Field (DAL): 4.3 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Chicago Midway International Airport: 4.52 complaints per 100,000 passengers Harry Reid International Airport (LAS): 4.8 complaints per 100,000 passengers

Peak Complaint Months: The Holiday Rush

Navigating airport security can become increasingly challenging during certain times of the year. The study revealed that travelers encounter the most issues during the final months of the year, particularly around the holiday season.



December: 1,457 complaints per day

October: 1,450 complaints per day November: 1,398 complaints per day

Meanwhile, the early months of the year, mainly January and February, show a noticeable drop in complaints. With fewer travelers, these months tend to be less stressful for those passing through airport security.

Dive deeper into the full data for each airport, discover which complaints are filed the most often, and view helpful graphics by visiting the full study online .

About Upgraded Points LLC

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Upgraded Points is a travel company that helps to demystify the complex world of travel and credit cards. Launched in 2016 by Alex Miller, Upgraded Points uses targeted research efforts and in-depth studies to help travelers maximize their travel, points, and experiences. Learn more at: .

