Intermedia Group Of Companies® Hires Kris Johnson As Vice President, Growth & Business Development

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InterMedia Group of Companies® (InterMedia) announces hiring Kris Johnson as Vice President, Growth & Business Development.

Kris Johnson, VP Growth & Development, InterMedia Advertising

"After witnessing InterMedia's success first-hand for years, I am extremely excited to join the team to drive our continued growth" Johnson said. "By combining big agency thinking with independent agency agility and an entrepreneurial philosophy, InterMedia leads the industry in all facets of performance marketing, powering unparalleled success for campaigns of all sizes. I look forward to working with this amazing group and am thrilled to partner with clients as they expand their marketing strategies."

Kris is a performance advertising and business development veteran and brings over 20 years of agency, ecommerce, and direct-to-consumer experience. His growth and marketing expertise includes launching and testing brands new to television in addition to transitioning and scaling high-volume campaigns including Generac, Positec, Fight Camp, Weber Grill, and many more.

"With Kris' decades of experience in business development and marketing for some of the most respected agencies in the direct-response industry, he is undeniably one of the top growth executives in our industry and will be extraordinarily valuable to both the agency and our clients", said Robert Yallen, President & Chief Executive Officer. "He is an incredibly strong addition, and we are excited to have him join the InterMedia team."

Kris is based in Woodland Hills, California. For more information, please contact him at 626.840.2476, [email protected]

About the InterMedia Group of Companies®

The InterMedia Group of Companies® is a fully integrated $1 Billion Dollar plus advertising, media, analytics, marketing, technology, entertainment, and communications organization known for blending direct response advertising with general market techniques. Founded in 1974, IMGC specializes in brand response, direct response, retail, brand building and ecommerce advertising.

The company is comprised of multiple, synergistic business units:

InterMedia Advertising®

(analytics, strategy, planning and research), InterMedia Time Buying Corp® (offline media execution), InterMedia Interactive® (online planning, buying and creative), MediaPoint Network® (Performance-based advertising), InterImage Productions® (television and radio production), InterPost Productions® Editorial (post production and visual effects), InfoTech DevelopmentTM (advertising and media metrics technology), InterMedia Entertainment® (Celebrity and IP licensing deals) and CPM NetworksTM (unwired networks of cable, broadcast TV, and radio media).



For more information, go to

Contact

Hunington Sachs, Esq. / VP Business & Legal Affairs

InterMedia Group of Companies

[email protected]

818-933-8739

