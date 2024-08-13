SKT Productions Inc. Continues To Honor Dr. Stanley Taub: A Legacy Of Innovation And Creativity Lives On

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world recently bid farewell to Dr. Stanley Taub, a true Renaissance man whose remarkable life came to an end on April 29, 2024, at the age of 92. Renowned for his contributions to both the medical and artistic worlds, Dr. Taub's legacy continues to impact lives through his groundbreaking inventions and creative endeavors, including the iRoller Screen Cleaner and Insta-Hold Reusable Surgical Drapes.

A Life of Invention and Compassion

iRoller - Reusable Screen Cleaner

Dr. Stanley Taub

Dr. Taub's career as a plastic surgeon in Manhattan spanned over 50 years, during which he made significant advancements in medical technology. He was the inventor of the Taub Oral Panendoscope and the Voice Back artificial larynx, which restored natural speech for patients who lost their voice to laryngeal cancer. Even in his 80s, Dr. Taub's innovative spirit never waned, leading to the creation of the iRoller, a compact, reusable touch-screen cleaner that has become an essential tool in the digital age.

Available on Amazon , the iRoller is designed to effortlessly remove smudges and bacteria from screens without the need for disposable wipes or chemicals. This eco-friendly invention reflects Dr. Taub's lifelong commitment to sustainability and practicality, ensuring that his work remains relevant in today's technology-driven world.

Revolutionizing Surgery with Insta-Hold Drapes

In addition to his consumer-focused inventions, Dr. Taub's contributions to the medical field continue with the Insta-Hold Reusable Surgical Drapes. These drapes, designed to remain securely in place during surgical procedures, address a critical need in operating rooms. Made from durable, high-quality materials, Insta-Hold Drapes not only improve patient safety but also reduce medical waste, offering a sustainable solution for hospitals worldwide.

A Multifaceted Legacy

Dr. Taub's talents extended far beyond medicine. As a professional sculptor for over 40 years, his bronze and glassworks were commissioned and displayed globally. Notable pieces include busts of Clint Eastwood and Henry Steinway, as well as a life-sized sculpture of his wife, Patricia Dodd, exhibited in the World Figure Skating Museum. His artistic achievements are further complemented by his roles as a filmmaker, actor, musician, and magician, showcasing a life dedicated to creative expression.

In 2003, his son Ari Taub honored him with a documentary, "The World of Taub," which captures the essence of his larger-than-life personality and myriad accomplishments.

Though Dr. Taub is no longer with us, his legacy of innovation, compassion, and creativity lives on through his inventions and the many lives he touched throughout his extraordinary life.

About Dr. Stanley Taub:



Dr. Stanley Taub was a distinguished plastic surgeon, inventor, and artist whose career spanned seven decades. His contributions to medical technology and the arts have left an indelible mark on the world. Learn more about Dr. Taub at .

