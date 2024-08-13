(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals surge is driven by heightened demand for cleaning supplies and sanitizers across various sectors amid increasing global concerns over hygiene and cleanliness. Market Survey on Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Covering Sales Outlook, Up-to-date Key Trends, Market Size and Forecast, Production Capacity, Export and Analysis, Regulations, Trade Analysis and Company Analysis.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market is expected to have a valuation of USD 76.7 billion in 2023, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.5% by 2023 to 2033. The global market share is anticipated to be valued at about USD 158.1 billion by 2033 end.



Top Trends and Opportunities in the Global Market

Various trends and opportunities influence the global market. Here are some trends and opportunities to consider:



Eco-friendly and Sustainable Solutions: The industry has been witnessing a growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable cleaning chemicals. Consumers, corporations, and governments have been increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of cleaning products, leading to a shift towards greener alternatives.

Automation and Robotics: The adoption of automation and robotics in cleaning processes has increased. Industrial and institutional cleaning companies are exploring ways to improve efficiency and reduce labor costs by incorporating automated cleaning systems.

Green Certifications and Standards: Many cleaning chemical manufacturers have sought green certifications and labels to cater to the demand for eco-friendly products. These certifications assure customers that the products meet specific environmental standards.

Customization and Specialization: Clients in various industries seek cleaning solutions tailored to their specific needs. Industrial and institutional cleaning chemical companies are adapting by offering specialized products and services for different applications, such as healthcare, food processing, and hospitality. Digitalization and Data-Driven Solutions: The industry has been exploring ways to leverage technology to enhance efficiency and optimize cleaning processes. Data-driven solutions, IoT devices, and predictive analytics are integrated into cleaning operations to monitor performance and schedule maintenance.



Opportunities in the Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market:



Developing Markets: Emerging economies and regions with rapid industrialization and urbanization present significant industrial and institutional cleaning chemical market opportunities. As more businesses and institutions are established, the demand for cleaning solutions is likely to increase.

Biodegradable and Non-toxic Formulations: There is a growing market for biodegradable and non-toxic cleaning chemicals. Companies that can develop effective and safe formulations may find substantial opportunities in this segment.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaborating with industrial and institutional clients to understand their specific cleaning needs can lead to opportunities for custom solutions and long-term partnerships.

Integration of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence: Integrating the Internet of Things devices and artificial intelligence can lead to advanced monitoring and optimization of cleaning processes, providing opportunities for companies to offer cutting-edge solutions. Value-added Services: Additional services like training, consulting, and maintenance of cleaning equipment can help cleaning chemical companies differentiate themselves and add value for their client.











Key Takeaways:



The global industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% with a valuation of US$ 158.1 billion by 2033.

The United States is anticipated to dominate the global market by capturing a share of 22.1% by 2033.

Germany is estimated to secure a share of 10.2% in the global market during the forecast period.

With a share of 2.5%, Japan is significantly driving the global market. Australia is estimated to register a CAGR of 1.2% in the global market by 2033.



To Gain In-Depth Insights on Market, Browse Complete Report:

How do the Key Players Uplift the Global Market?

Key players play a significant role in the global market by investing huge amounts in research and development. These players are innovating unique and affordable products through the latest technologies to attract consumers. Key players adopt marketing strategies to uplift the global market size, including mergers, collaborations, and partnerships.

Recent Developments in the Global Market

In 2021, LANXESS announced it to take over the business of INTACE SAS to diversify its product offering.

Global Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market Key Players



Procter & Gamble

BASF SE

Clariant

The Clorox Company, Inc.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Croda International PLC

Albemarle Corporation

Eastman Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

STEPAN Company

Westlake Chemicals Corporation

SOLVAY

Dow Sasol



Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market by Segmentation

By Raw Material:



Chlor-alkali



Caustic Soda



Soda Ash

Chlorine

Surfactant



Nonionic



Anionic



Cationic

Amphoteric

Solvents



Alcohols



Hydrocarbons



Chlorinated



Ethers

Others

Phosphates

Biocides Others

By Product Type:



General Purpose Cleaners

Disinfectants and Sanitizers

Laundry Care Products

Vehicle Wash Products Others



By End Use Verticals:



Commercial



Food Services



Retail



Healthcare



Laundry Care



Institutional Buildings

Others

Manufacturing



Food & Beverage Processing



Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication



Electronic Components Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

