Barfresh Announces Non-Recourse Non-Dilutive Litigation Financing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Based on Merits of the Case, Company Received Multiple Offers to Fund Lawsuit Filed on November 10, 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, received multiple offers to fund its lawsuit on a non-recourse non-dilutive basis based on the merits of its case. The Company entered into an agreement with a well-known alternative asset firm and the Company's litigation counsel, Boesch Law Group, to provide non-recourse non-dilutive litigation financing. Barfresh has spent approximately $300,000 over the past two years for this lawsuit which affected its operating margins. This new non-recourse non-dilutive financing removes the need for additional cash from the Company to fund this pending lawsuit.



About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

