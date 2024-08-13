Reshape Lifesciences® To Announce Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024, And Provide Corporate Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call to be Held at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 15, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led and metabolic health-solutions company, today announced that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, including a corporate update on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, after market.



Management will host a conference call on August 15 at 4:30 pm ET, and will be joined by Krishna K. Gupta, a current Director of Vyome Therapeutics, who will be appointed Chairman of the combined company upon completion of the previously announced merger agreement between the two companies. A live webcast will be available on the“Events and Presentations” section of ReShape's website at: .

To participate in the conference call please register with the following Registration Link , and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.

An archived replay will also be available on the“Events and Presentations” section of ReShape's website at: .

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim NeuromodulationTM (DBSNTM) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit .

