Rising R&D Investments Promoting The 3D Bioprinting Market Growth At USD 5.92 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 3D Bioprinting size was valued at USD 1.08 Billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.92 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:



3D printing is increasingly important in the medical field because of its ability to produce complex parts such as kidneys, hearts and lungs for transplantation because cells from a person's blood are used. 3D printed parts are less risky than traditional organ transplants. In addition, it allows the printing of prosthetics that can be used to replace patients' missing legs.

3D Bioprinting Market Top Player's Company Profiles

.Organovo Holdings, Inc. (US)

.3D Systems, Inc. (US)

.CELLINK AB (Sweden)

.Stratasys Ltd. (US)

.Rokit Healthcare (Korea)

.Poietis SAS (France)

.Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada)

.Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. (Japan)

.Tissuelabs (Switzerland)

.Advanced Solutions, Inc. (US)

Rising Usage of 3D Bioprinting in Advanced Dermatology is a Major Trend Observed in the Market

The following are the key 3D Bioprinting Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

The widespread use of 3D bioprinting in advanced dermatology is an important discovery in the market: inflammation and scarring, especially in exposed areas of the body, can negatively affect one's appearance. Increased consumer awareness of personal skin care is driving an increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries and treatments worldwide. According to the National Institute of Aging in the US. shows that a large proportion of people between the ages of 16 and 33 opt for advanced skin and this creates more attraction for manufacturers. Their increasing self-care awareness is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D bioprinting market in developed regions. Also in healthcare, 3D bioprinting helps in skin tissue bioprinting.

Segments covered in 3D Bioprinting Market are as follows:

.Component

o3D Bioprinters, Bioinks, Software, and Consumables

.Material

oLiving Cells, Hydrogels, Extracellular Matrices, and Others

.Application

oResearch Application and Clinical Applications

.End User

oAcademic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals

Impact of the Future: Changing Medical Treatment

The future of the 3D bioprinting market holds great promise for transforming medical therapies. Technological advances in the next 4-5 years are expected to provide stronger and more functional tissues, improve the success of transplant surgery and reduce reliance on donor organs. This will also lead to significant investment in bioprinting research and development.

Request Free Customization of this report:



Long-term Impact: Redefining Health Policies

Looking ahead to the next decade, the long-term impact of 3D bioprinting is likely to redefine health care systems. Furthermore, the ability to develop patient-specific tissue organs will facilitate the personalized medicine, enabling the development of treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles where this will not only increase treatment effects, but it will also reduce the bad behavior. As the technology matures, it could enable bioprinting of whole organs, revolutionize transplant medicine and potentially end the waiting list for organ transplants.

In December 2022, The National Eye Institute (NEI) published a mixture of cells that form the post-hematopoietic retinal barrier optical devices that support the retina's light-sensitive photoreceptors. This technique allowed researchers to use tissue derived from patient (AMD) and play a theoretical screen degenerative retinal disease such as age-related macular degeneration in infinite supply.

In May 2024, Create It Real announced an orthopedic-focused 3D printing facility that would simplify orthopedic customer service.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):



Pioneering the Future of Healthcare with Precision

The market is set to experience tremendous growth addressing the scarcity required in organ transplantation and personalized medicine as research pushes boundaries and the ability to develop patient-specific tissue organs some of which will become a reality with advances in bio-inks, scaffold techniques and legal support. Integrating AI and robotics into bioprinting processes will further streamline precision and refinement, deepening the role of 3D bioprinting as a cornerstone of future medical innovation.

Related Report:

Internet Of Things (IoT) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

+1 351-333-4748

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn