Scientists in Abu Dhabi make significant strides in quest to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from atmosphere

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, scientists in Abu Dhabi have made significant strides in the quest to remove carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere, focusing on the innovative use of a material known as graphene. This research is crucial as global efforts to curb climate change have not yet achieved the desired results, making the removal of CO2 from the atmosphere a vital part of addressing global warming.



Graphene, a remarkable material derived from graphite, has shown promising potential in this area. Recent studies reveal a novel technique that transforms graphene from a conductor of electricity into an insulator. This transformation opens up new possibilities for utilizing graphene in environmental applications. Specifically, this technology could facilitate the extraction of CO2 from the air and convert it into valuable products without relying on expensive catalysts.



The research, detailed in the prestigious scientific journal *Nature*, is a collaborative effort involving Abu Dhabi's Khalifa University, the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom, and additional research institutions in Belgium, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.



Dr. Marcelo Lozada-Hidalgo from the University of Manchester’s Department of Physics and Astronomy, a key author of the study, explained that the thin and strong nature of graphene allows for the concentration of electrical forces, enabling the observation of new phenomena. “The goal is to use electric fields to drive these processes more selectively, ideally in a greener and more cost-effective manner,” said Dr. Lozada-Hidalgo. “This could have significant implications, although scaling up this research to achieve practical impact remains a considerable challenge.”



The research marks a significant step forward in addressing climate change through advanced materials science, potentially paving the way for new, effective methods to combat CO2 emissions.

