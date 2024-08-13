Crown Laboratories Ranks 2,397 On The 2024 Inc. 5000 Annual List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Crown Achieves the List for the 11th Time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Crown Laboratories ("Crown") ranks No. 2,397 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We aim to positively impact and enhance our customers' lives throughout their skin health journey," stated Jeff Bedard, Crown's Founder and CEO. "Our commitment lies in delivering innovation and top-tier technology to the market. We achieve this through strategic investments and effective operational efficiencies, which we have executed exceptionally well. Being recognized for the eleventh time by Inc. 5000 reflects our unwavering dedication to skin science for life."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit .

