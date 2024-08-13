Alchemy Pay Partners With Mesh To Enable Direct Crypto Payments From Exchange Accounts And Wallets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alchemy Pay, the world-leading fiat-payment gateway, has announced a partnership with Mesh, the modern connectivity layer for

crypto that makes payments and deposits seamless. Alchemy Pay has integrated the Mesh API into its payment solution, enabling users to purchase goods and services at and offline merchants using funds from exchanges and wallets. This connectivity with exchanges and wallets is made possible by Mesh's technology.

This partnership expands users' crypto payment options beyond direct transfers, crypto cards, and Web3 crypto wallets. Now, users can leverage the balances in their exchange accounts, such as Coinbase, and their wallets, like MetaMask, as a payment method across various spending scenarios like online shopping, booking flights and hotels, offline power bank lending services, and with any other merchant that supports Alchemy Pay.

The Mesh partnership will make the asset transfer experience more seamless, intuitive, secure and efficient for Alchemy Pay users. Importantly, for security purposes, the Mesh platform neither touches assets nor stores any user personally identifiable information, so users can have peace-of-mind about the security of their assets and personal information.

Mesh facilitates secure and streamlined crypto deposits, payments, and on-ramping from over 300 leading exchanges and wallets. Its connectivity has fostered major partnerships, including those with MetaMask and the Sui Network. Last January, Mesh secured a $6.5 million investment from PayPal Ventures, with $5 million of the investment made in PYUSD and transferred on-chain using the Mesh API.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mesh to enhance our crypto payment solutions," said Robert McCraken, the Ecosystem Lead at Alchemy Pay. "This collaboration allows us to offer our users more flexibility and convenience in using their crypto assets, ensuring a seamless and secure payment experience across various platforms. Together with Mesh, we are committed to driving innovation and expanding the possibilities of crypto payments across various platforms and services."

"Alchemy Pay has been instrumental in bridging the gap between fiat and crypto," said Bam Azizi, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh. "We are thrilled about this partnership with Alchemy Pay to further enhance the payments process and work towards our shared goal to provide a much better experience for crypto users across the globe."

Alchemy Pay remains committed to its fundamental mission to bridge the fiat and crypto global economies. It operates an extensive network of over 300 payment channels across 173 countries and regions, supporting 50+ fiat currencies and offering diverse payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and local mobile wallets and transfers. This partnership with Mesh further enhances Alchemy Pay's ability to simplify crypto asset usage through its crypto payment solutions.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh aims to build an open, connected, and secure crypto ecosystem. As the modern connectivity layer for crypto, Mesh unlocks new use cases such as crypto payments and payouts, deposits, on and off-ramping, transfers, and more within a unified platform. With over 300 integrations, Mesh is pioneering the creation of a connected and embedded crypto ecosystem that benefits both businesses and users. For more information, visit .

About Alchemy Pay

Founded in Singapore in 2017, Alchemy Pay is a payment gateway that seamlessly connects crypto with traditional fiat currencies for businesses, developers, and end users. With its offerings including On & Off Ramp, Crypto Card, Web3 Digital Bank, Crypto Payments and NFT Checkout, Alchemy Pay supports payments in 173 countries.

The Ramp is a one-stop solution to buy and sell crypto and fiat, easily integrated by platforms and dApps according to requirements. The Crypto Card solution empowers businesses and token issuers to provide users with branded virtual and physical cards for instant global spending. Additionally, our Web3 Digital Bank supports Web3 enterprises by providing multi-fiat accounts and instant fiat-crypto conversion capabilities. The crypto payment solution enables merchants to accept crypto payments globally, while allowing users to conveniently spend their crypto assets for everyday purchases. ACH is the Alchemy Pay network token on the Ethereum blockchain.

