Tevard Biosciences To Move Corporate Headquarters To Lilly Gateway Labs In Boston's Seaport

Tevard Biosciences , Inc., a privately held biotechnology company pioneering tRNA-based therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases, today announced that it will be moving its corporate headquarters to Lilly Gateway Labs (LGL) located in the Seaport District in Boston. Tevard was selected to join the LGL community based on its cutting-edge tRNA technologies and promising programs for neurological disorders, cardiology, and muscular dystrophies.

Gateway Labs is housed within the Lilly Seaport Innovation Center, Eli Lilly and Company's newest R&D facility. At LGL, selected companies can take advantage of shared resources, operational support, and leverage Lilly's innovators, leaders, and global network of investors and preferred partners. While at LGL, Tevard will retain complete strategic independence, as well as ownership of its assets and intellectual property.

"We are honored to have been selected to join this best-in-class innovation hub and have the opportunity to continue building our company and advance our programs into the clinic within this collaborative environment," said Daniel Fischer, Co-founder, President, and CEO of Tevard Biosciences. "The Gateway Labs model provides a unique support system for companies at our stage, enabling us to stay true to our scientific mission while gaining the advantage of direct access to Lilly's scientific and operational expertise, and customized drug development support, which will help fuel our next stage of growth."

Tevard's pre-clinical pipeline is based on novel Suppressor tRNA technology that treats diseases caused by premature stop codons by restoring full-length functional proteins. The Company's lead program is focused on genetic epilepsies, and its pipeline includes cardiology indications, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) through an ongoing research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

About Tevard Biosciences

Tevard Biosciences is pioneering tRNA-based and other mRNA-modulating therapies to cure a broad range of genetic diseases. The privately held biotechnology company was founded by renowned scientists along with life science executives and entrepreneurs who are also fathers of children with Dravet Syndrome, a rare genetic disease. Tevard is advancing the use of its novel Suppressor tRNA platform in neurological disorders, heart disease, and muscular dystrophies. The company has an ongoing research collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated aimed at creating new tRNA-based therapies for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit .

