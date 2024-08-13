Sponsorunited Ranks Among Top 120 Fastest-Growing Software Companies For 2024, Celebrating Third Consecutive Year On Inc. 5000 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. has unveiled its highly anticipated annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, and SponsorUnited , the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, has proudly secured a spot among the top 120 fastest-growing software companies. This achievement marks SponsorUnited's third consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

This distinguished ranking highlights SponsorUnited's impressive growth and resilience within the competitive software industry. The Inc. 5000 list provides an in-depth look at the most successful companies operating within the nation's independent and entrepreneurial sectors. Past honorees have included industry giants such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, who initially gained national recognition through this list.

Bob Lynch, founder and CEO of SponsorUnited, expressed his enthusiasm for the company's achievement: "Being recognized as one of the 120 fastest-growing software companies in the US and securing our spot on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a testament to our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation. This milestone underscores our significant growth and the value we deliver to the sports, media, and entertainment industry. We're excited to continue pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled value to our clients as we shape the future of the industry."

Launched in 2018, SponsorUnited is the leading global sports and entertainment intelligence platform, delivering actionable data and insights to build stronger marketing partnerships. We provide unrivaled knowledge across the sponsorship and media landscape so our clients can make impactful decisions that drive business.

With over 386,000 brands, 2.1 million deals, and 17.6 million data points across sports, entertainment, media, and talent, our SaaS database enables brands, rights holders, and agencies to partner more effectively. By delivering real-time trends, on-demand research, and the most comprehensive data available, we connect the entire sponsorship ecosystem and are rewriting the partnership playbook.

SponsorUnited was ranked on the Inc. 5000-the most prestigious list of the fastest-growing private companies in America-in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Visit to learn more and discover exclusive data and insights to make intelligent partnership decisions at speed and scale.

To learn more about SponsorUnited and how the platform is powering stronger partnerships for brands, rights holders, agencies, and talent, visit: .

