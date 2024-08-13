IDI Now Available On Carahsoft’S GSA Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interactive Data, LLC (“IDI”), a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT), and trailblazer in identity verification and risk mitigation, today announced it has been awarded the General Services Administration (GSA) MAS8F 47QSWA18D008F contract ( ) through its strategic alliance with Carahsoft Corp., The Trusted IT Solutions Provider®. As of August 6, 2024, government agencies are now able to procure IDI's next-generation investigative solution, idiCORETM, and associated IDI products and services with ease and confidence through Carahsoft's GSA Schedule contract. This strategic alliance is a significant step in IDI's commitment to deliver innovative solutions and drive operational success and security for the public sector and the nation at large.



The services offered by IDI on Carahsoft's GSA Schedule contract include the idiCORE online identity intelligence solution suite, Know Your Customer (KYC) and identity verification solutions, contact information including social media detail, arrest history, employment verification, bank account verification, batch processing, API access, and professional services, all of which are powered by the integration of IDI's leading identity graph with its cloud-native, AI/ML-powered CORETM technology platform.

"With today's threats, the public sector increasingly demands mission-critical information and analytical capabilities to prevent cybercrimes and fraud, bolster authentication controls, and ensure public safety. With IDI's differentiated assets, we are uniquely positioned to meet these needs, and we are thrilled that our partners and the public sector at large are recognizing and adopting our future-focused investments in government,” commented Jonathan McDonald, Executive Vice President of IDI's Public Sector Group.“Through the Carahsoft GSA Schedule contract, IDI offers highly effective and cost-efficient solutions to enable public sector agencies to manage risk, reduce fraud, and handle all aspects of identity resolution. Our comprehensive data assets, covering nearly 100% of the U.S. adult population, and identity verification solutions empower organizations to operate with confidence, ensuring seamless and effective investigations.”

“The addition of IDI's established identity intelligence solutions to our GSA Schedule represents a significant step forward in enhancing government and public sector capabilities,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“Working with IDI and our reseller partners allows us to provide unparalleled access to solutions that are crucial to the evolving needs of the public sector. We look forward to helping agencies enhance security, streamline operations, and effectively manage their identity verification processes.”

IDI's solutions are available through Carahsoft's reseller partners and Carahsoft's GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the IDI team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or ... .

At IDI, we deliver innovative identity intelligence solutions. Our proprietary technologies and advanced analytical capabilities empower organizations to operate with confidence, providing real-time identification and location of individuals, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. With a focus on identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition, our intelligent platform, CORETM, caters to organizations of all sizes, transforming data into intelligence for frictionless commerce, safety, and reduced fraud.

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets, and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“may,”“anticipate,”“believes,”“should,”“intends,”“estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether IDI, with its differentiated assets, is uniquely positioned to meet the public sector's demands for mission-critical information and analytical capabilities to prevent cybercrimes and fraud, bolster authentication controls, and ensure public safety and whether IDI will empower organizations to operate with confidence, ensuring seamless and effective investigations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in red violet's SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

