Thoropass Named To 2024 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies

Thoropass Ranked No. 427 Overall and in the Top 50 of Companies Based in New York on the 2024 Inc 5000 List of Fastest-Growing, Private Companies in America

- Sam Li, Co-Founder & CEO of ThoropassNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- revealed today that Thoropass ranks No. 427 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“It's an honor to be recognized among such a strong group of innovative companies,” said Sam Li, CEO and co-founder of Thoropass.“Our growth and success is a direct reflection of our unwavering commitment to innovating how compliance automation and audits are done. By focusing intently on the needs of our customers, we have been able to build the only end-to-end compliance solution that represents the future of infosec compliance.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief.“To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“Thoropass has filled a unique gap in the rapidly-growing compliance automation space, by providing a more efficient, transparent, seamless, and cost-effective approach to compliance and security in the modern business landscape,” said Jay Trinckes, CISO and DPO of Thoropass.“Our intelligent technology and unparalleled human expertise will continue to deliver groundbreaking information security solutions for enterprises of all sizes.”About Thoropass:Thoropass, previously known as Laika, focuses on facilitating infosec compliance processes for businesses, ensuring that regulatory adherence enhances rather than hinders operational progress. The organization integrates software solutions and direct services into its clients' operational frameworks, aiming for seamless audit preparedness annually. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year. Also a HITRUST-approved External Assessor as well as a PCI DSS QSAC, Thoropass offers unparalleled end-to-end support with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security.For more information visit .

