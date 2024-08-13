The Living Urn Partners With Forest Hills Memory Gardens To Expand Its Memory Forest Presence In The Eastern U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forest Hills Memory Gardens is a 75-acre cemetery that provides tree burials, traditional ground burials, mausoleum entombment & cremation placement options.

- Mark Brewer, PresidentGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, USA, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Memory Forest®, a new type of cemetery where a memory tree or shrub can be planted and cared for as it grows from a Living Urn ® containing a loved one's cremated remains, is excited to announce that its parent company, Biolife, LLC, has reached agreement with Forest Hills Memory Gardens located in Abingdon, Virginia to serve as its newest Memory Forest location.Mark Brewer, Biolife's President, commented, "We've been exploring various opportunities to expand our reach in the eastern portion of the U.S. over the past year and we're extremely excited to partner with Forest Hills – a beautiful 75-acre cemetery located in Washington County, Virginia. Families reach out to us daily who love the idea of a memorial in nature, but who don't have a special place in mind to either have a tree memorial or bury or scatter a loved one's remains - they want a permanent site where they can do this. We're excited that Forest Hills now provides us with a great option to offer families.”David Farris, General Manager of Forest Hills Memory Gardens, added,“We are excited to partner with Biolife and offer Living Urn tree memorials at our cemetery in Washington County, Virginia. When a family commits The Living Urn to the earth, they gain the legacy of a permanent final resting place and the assurance that it will enrich the natural habitat.”Brewer continues, "People are taking a fresh look at how they want to be memorialized after they pass. Over 75 million baby boomers will reach their average life expectancy over the next 25 years, and more than half of Americans who pass are now choosing cremation instead of burial. With Memory Forest and The Living Urn, along with Forest Hills and our many other Memory Forest locations nationwide, we're catering to this movement and providing an uplifting option for families. We're giving people the ability to give back after they pass and also create a living memorial at a place of their choosing – we think that's a beautiful thing."To learn more about Forest Hills Memory Gardens, or to find a Memory Forest® location near you, visit MemoryForestAbout Memory Forest®With its exclusive partnerships with leading cemeteries and memorial gardens throughout the U.S. and The Living Urn®, America's leading bio urn and planting system, Memory Forest® provides families with beautiful, tranquil resting places to have a memory tree planted and cared or cremated remains scattered at a special location. To learn more, visit MemoryForest.About Forest Hills Memory GardensForest Hills Memory Gardens is the largest cemetery in Washington County, Virginia with approximately 75 acres of land (currently 35 acres developed). In addition to tree burials, it offers traditional ground burial, mausoleums and a long list of cremation placement options. The staff at Forest Hills takes great pride in caring for families and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one.

