The Gilder Lehrman Institute Unveils New Eduham Website To Amplify History Education Through“Hamilton”

Revamped website enhances the experience for students in the classroom or at home, capturing the engaging spirit of the Hamilton Education Program

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has launched a redesigned Hamilton Education Program Online (EduHam) website. Available at gilderlehrma, the new platform promises to revolutionize how students and educators engage with American history through the arts.

EduHam, a groundbreaking program that blends American history education with the performing arts, introduced the updated website to enhance the learning experience for teachers and students. Originally created to bring the essence of the musical Hamilton to classrooms, the online curriculum ensures students can benefit from this initiative, no matter how far they are from Broadway.

The program provides 6th- to 12th-grade teachers and homeschool families in the United States with a wealth of resources, including primary sources, videos, and lesson plans. These tools are designed to reach a diverse audience, making high-quality educational content accessible to students from all backgrounds and geographic locations. Accessing EduHam Online is simple and free-educators and parents or guardians can register for a Gilder Lehrman account or log in with an existing one to get started.

The redesigned EduHam website features:
Classroom Account Creation: Educators can now set up accounts specifically for student use, facilitating seamless integration into the classroom.
Program Roadmap: A newly designed roadmap guides teachers through the curriculum implementation process.
Historical Research Library: The updated library offers easy access to primary sources and historical content.
Video Library: Featuring program guides, clips from the musical, and conversations with cast members, the improved video library enhances the learning experience.

"We've revamped the EduHam website to ensure it's easy to navigate, whether students are learning at home with their family or under the guidance of a teacher at school," said Josh Landon, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Gilder Lehrman Institute."EduHam is a fun and engaging program, and it was also important that the website's new design reflects its lively and energetic nature."

Launched in 2016, the Hamilton Education Program engages over 20,000 students annually from all 50 states and more than 60 countries. Initially aimed at Title I-eligible high schools, it now includes all public, private, parochial, and charter schools, highlighting its commitment to diverse educational access. Since its inception, the program has been supported by the Gilder Lehrman Institute, Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller, creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, and The Rockefeller Foundation.

About Hamilton
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

About The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History
Founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to K–12 history education while also serving the general public. The Institute's mission is to promote the knowledge and understanding of American history through educational programs and resources.

At the Institute's core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 86,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with access to unique primary source materials.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute's programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

