HR For Health And Practicecfo Unite To Empower Dental Practice Growth And Success

HR for and PracticeCFO form partnership aimed at empowering practice owners

New Partnership Brings Enhanced and HR Solutions to Dental Practices Nationwide

- Janine Leveille, Chief Operations Officer at PracticeCFO

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HR for Health and PracticeCFO are thrilled to announce their partnership aimed at providing comprehensive support to dental practice owners, enhancing efficiency, and optimizing business performance.

The partnership combines HR for Health's expertise in human resources management with PracticeCFO's proficiency in financial management tailored specifically for dental practices. Together, they offer a holistic solution addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by dental providers in today's dynamic landscape.

"We are excited to team up with PracticeCFO to empower practice owners to thrive," said Ali Oromchian, CEO and Co-Founder at HR for Health. "By combining our strengths, dental practices will be able to simplify operations, improve compliance, and ultimately enhance the overall success of their business."

PracticeCFO shares this enthusiasm for the partnership's potential to drive positive outcomes for dental practices. "Our collaboration with HR for Health represents a commitment to delivering unparalleled support to dentists," said Janine Leveille, Chief Operations Officer at PracticeCFO. "By aligning our services, we can offer solutions that address both the operational and financial aspects of running a successful practice."

The partnership between HR for Health and PracticeCFO will enable dental practitioners to access a range of services, including:

- Streamlined human resources management, including a customized employee handbook , robust HR resource center, and an HR Hotline backed by expert advisors.

- Comprehensive financial management solutions tailored to the unique needs of dental practice owners, including Accounting, Tax, Investments, and Financial Planning with a focus on budgeting to plan for early financial freedom.

- Expert guidance and support from industry-leading professionals dedicated to helping practices succeed.

Together, HR for Health and PracticeCFO are committed to empowering dentists to achieve their goals, improve patient care, and thrive in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

About HR for Health:

HR for Health is a cloud-based human resource software designed to work alongside medical and dental practice owners and HR professionals. The all-in-one HR compliance solution was launched in 2011 by Ali Oromchian, JD. LL.M., a nationally-recognized authority on employment and labor law. To date, HR for Health has helped over 50,000 users stay compliant with complex HR laws and regulations. HR for Health's software is dedicated to minimizing legal risk and improving employee performance.

For more information about HR for Health, please visit HRforHealth.

About PracticeCFO:

PracticeCFO is a leading financial management firm specializing in providing comprehensive accounting and advisory services tailored specifically for dental and medical practices. With a focus on enhancing financial performance and operational efficiency, PracticeCFO delivers expert guidance in areas such as bookkeeping, tax planning, financial analysis, and strategic consulting. Their team of experienced professionals partners with healthcare providers to streamline financial processes, optimize profitability, and support long-term business growth.

For more information about PracticeCFO, visit PracticeCFO.

