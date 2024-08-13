Workwhile Makes Debut On Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Companies, Ranks #412

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

WorkWhile, a pioneering force in the flex work industry, is thrilled to announce its placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for 2024. Ranking #412 nationally and claiming the #22 spot in the San Francisco, Oakland, and Berkeley region, WorkWhile has secured its position among the top 10% of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. This recognition is especially meaningful as it marks WorkWhile's debut on the list, coinciding with the first year it was eligible for consideration.

This achievement is a testament to WorkWhile's rapid growth, driven by the team's commitment to delivering innovative labor solutions that help our customers succeed. With a staggering 6,099% three-year growth rate, WorkWhile has made an indelible mark on the industry. Not only is WorkWhile #69 in California, but the platform ranks #23 in the Human Resources category nationwide.

"The inclusion of WorkWhile on the Inc. 5000 list reflects our team's hard work and dedication to reshaping the way people work," said Jarah Euston, CEO and Co-Founder of WorkWhile. "Our growth is driven by our customers' success, and we are committed to providing them with the flexible workforce solutions they need to thrive in today's dynamic labor market."

WorkWhile has also received other notable recognitions recently: Jarah Euston was named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning WomenTM, and WorkWhile was honored as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

Flex Work is the Future-For Workers & Businesses Alike

The last three years have been a monumental period for WorkWhile, marked by significant growth and the addition of new verticals in both Hospitality and Event & Guest Services. Since the start of 2023, WorkWhile has stretched its regional coverage by 400%-across 34 states. The expansion allowed the platform to serve more customers and fill more open roles than ever before.

"Our place among the fastest-growing companies in the country proves that the demand for flex work has never been stronger," says Euston. Adding, "We are also seeing record numbers of workers turning to flex work for the first time." According to internal surveys, the percentage of WorkWhile workers who were new to flex work jumped from 37% to 56% in just the last year.

WorkWhile credits a worker-first mentality for its rapid user growth. By building features that empower workers, the platform can continue to attract and retain top talent and drive success for customers. When workers feel supported and financially secure, customers win.

Looking Ahead

WorkWhile's commitment to excellence remains steadfast as it looks to the future. With plans to expand the team, the company is poised to keep growing and continue revolutionizing the flex work landscape. Today, WorkWhile is climbing to new heights with a small but mighty remote team and is actively hiring across all roles.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized for our impact on this industry, and we owe this success to our exceptional team, partners, and the community of workers who choose us every day," adds Euston.

About WorkWhile

WorkWhile is a leading flex work platform connecting workers to job opportunities that match their skills, schedules, and locations. We offer employers a scalable workforce solution, ensuring access to top talent when needed. Through advanced behavioral analysis and machine learning, WorkWhile sources and screens the most reliable workers, providing benefits such as next-day pay, sick credits, and virtual healthcare. Serving a wide range of industries-including logistics, hospitality, and food service-WorkWhile is committed to helping businesses thrive and workers live better lives. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Mina Zivkovic

949-929-7729

[email protected]

