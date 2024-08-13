Diebold Nixdorf New Global #2 Provider Of Self-Service Technology, Leading In EMEA Region

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Latest retail study from research and consulting firm RBR Data Services shows that Diebold Nixdorf's SCO shipments increased by more than 60% in 2023

RBR Data Services, Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ),

a world leader in transforming the way people shop,

is now the second largest supplier of self-service checkouts globally. Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf has taken the top position for self-service checkout shipments in the EMEA region, representing a market share of 40%.

Diebold Nixdorf self-service checkouts at Thalia bookstore in Germany

The "Global EPOS and Self-Checkout 2024" study testifies that Diebold Nixdorf grew global market share in 2023 as retailers are investing in the adoption of new self-service technologies, boosting deployments mainly in Europe and North America.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, executive vice president, Global Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said : "In 2022, we set a two-year target to become the leader in self-checkout systems in EMEA region. The most recent RBR Data Services study positively reflects our progress in achieving that goal. As we work to build upon this leadership position, we will continue focusing on expanding our presence in the North America market. Our innovative portfolio of self-checkout technology and services addresses common friction points. Through the use of AI and computer vision, we can provide shrink reduction, produce recognition and age verification – delivering value for retailers and a hassle-free experience for consumers."

About RBR Data Services

RBR Data Services, a division of Datos Insights, provides clients with independent and reliable data and insights through published research, consulting and bespoke data services. Our global research is used by the leading market participants in the cards and payments, retail technology and banking automation sectors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD ), Incorporated, automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit

for more information.

