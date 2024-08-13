Logicsource Honored On Inc. 5000 List With Impressive 149% Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , a leader in procurement services and technology, announced today the company has once again been ranked on the annual 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies.

The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. LogicSource secured #3433 on the 2024 list, supported by 149% revenue growth over the past three years.

"Our ongoing recognition by Inc. reflects the trust of our clients and the innovative spirit that drives our teams and organization to excel on their behalf," said David Pennino, CEO of LogicSource. "Over the past few years, we have made the commitment to push into new verticals, enhance our operational structure and capacity with new nearshore capabilities, and invest in veteran category experts for to strengthen our Center of Excellence, and we are proud to see the hard work pay off."

As a forward-thinking supply chain leader, LogicSource helps the world's leading organizations optimize their indirect expenditures to drive efficiencies and deep bottom-line improvements. With an expansive portfolio across diverse industries including retail, consumer packaged goods and healthcare, LogicSource supports businesses by helping reduce spending in overlooked areas that consume more than 20% of an organization's total revenue. LogicSource's clients include notable brands such as lululemon, Tractor Supply, and WellSpan Health.

LogicSource has an impressive history of performance and growth as demonstrated through multiple recognitions from Inc. 5000, Financial Times, Spend Matters, IDC, and Everest Group. The company delivers best-in-class Procurement-as-a-Service and OneMarket® technology and remains committed to serving its growing client base with tailored solutions backed that drive measurable and sustainable profit improvement, year after year.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20% of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit

About Inc. Media

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in

the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit

.

