Renuvion Named #1 Trusted Body Contouring Technology By Doctors*

Apyx® Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX ) ("Apyx Medical;" the "Company"), a leader in advanced and the of Renuvion®, today announced that doctors named Renuvion as the #1 trusted body contouring in an independent survey by Wakefield Research.**

This recognition underscores the effectiveness of Renuvion's technology that targets loose skin at the source, offering unparalleled results for body contouring procedures.

Renuvion is the first and only body contouring

technology that empowers consumers to feel and look their best, from the inside out by targeting

loose skin. Renuvion brings evidence-based medicine to plastic surgery and as such, has garnered a global fan base of respected plastic surgeons around the world.

"The plastic surgery industry is built on trust and results, which is why we are dedicated to providing surgeons with the best technology focused on precision, safety, and results backed by 90-plus clinical papers and the most peer-reviewed studies," said Charlie Goodwin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We're proud to be the technology surgeons use and trust to provide durable, transformative outcomes for patients."

In the U.S., Renuvion is increasingly being used by plastic surgeons in a time when consumer demand for plastic surgeon-performed procedures continues to rise. Over the past two years, the Apyx Medical team has secured four FDA 510(k) clearances which highlights the company's commitment to providing evidence-based outcomes through advanced technology in the hands of plastic surgeons. Since Renuvion launched into market, more than 350,000 patients have been treated with Renuvion to change the way people feel physically, mentally, and emotionally.

In addition to being named the #1 trusted body contouring technology, 4 out of 5 surgeons prefer Renuvion over other treatments to follow liposuction, which, of the nearly 2.3 million cosmetic surgical procedures performed in 2023, was the number one most common.*** Renuvion is the only device that is FDA-cleared for contracting subcutaneous tissue and the only device that is FDA-cleared for use after liposuction, providing people with a proven solution for loose skin.

*In a survey where 4 out of 5 surgeons agree.

**Of 200 unaffiliated board certified or eligible cosmetic and plastic surgeons in the US.

***2023 ISAPS International Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures

Apyx Medical Corporation

is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people's lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical documents. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the

Apyx Medical Corporation

website

.

