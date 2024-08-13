Constructor Is A Triple Gold Winner In 2024 Stevie Awards For Technology Excellence, Dominating The Ecommerce Category

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Netting top honors for ecommerce 'Company of the Year,' 'Executive of the Year' and 'New Product of the Year,' Constructor is recognized by judges for 'significantly improving user experiences and retailer metrics'

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024

Constructor , the leading AI-powered search and product discovery for enterprise ecommerce companies, today announced it has earned three Stevie® Awards - the highest level honor - in the 2024 Stevie Awards for Excellence . A powerhouse in the ecommerce category, Constructor won for ecommerce "Company of the Year," "Executive of the Year" (for CEO Eli Finkelshteyn) and "New Product of the Year" (for its AI Shopping Assistant ) - a strong testament to Constructor's impact, leadership and continual product innovation.

Dubbed "the Olympics for technology," the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. This first annual program is part of the broader Stevie Awards organization - which hosts the world's premier business awards, receiving more than 12,000 entries across its competitions each year.

Take it from the judges

In the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, more than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Here's a sample of what the judges had to say:

About Constructor, Company of the Year, Ecommerce



Constructor "is not only excelling in its field but also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in ecommerce technology."

"Their solutions are not only cutting-edge but also practical and user-friendly."

"The expertise and dedication of the Constructor team are clear. Their ability to consistently deliver high-quality solutions is commendable."

"Their technology has delivered significant results for major retailers."

"Constructor's vision for the future and their plans for continued innovation and growth are exciting and promising."

"The company's innovative tools... have significantly improved user experiences and retailer metrics."

"Transformative and groundbreaking ecommerce search capabilities."

Constructor's "consistent revenue growth, customer retention and strategic funding highlight their industry impact." "Constructor impressively leverages AI and generative AI to enhance ecommerce - driving significant results for retailers, such as increased revenue and improved search conversions."

About Constructor's AI Shopping Assistant (ASA), New Product of the Year, Ecommerce



"A game-changer in the ecommerce space."

"The tool's innovative approach and proven results highlight its potential to transform online shopping."

"The product's ability to handle natural language queries and provide personalized recommendations is a significant advancement over traditional methods."

"ASA provides a trusted-associate-like experience in ecommerce, setting a new standard for interactive and personalized product discovery."

ASA's "ability to deliver tailored recommendations based on real-time inventory and shopper preferences demonstrates a significant leap in creating dynamic, responsive shopping experiences."

"A groundbreaking conversational product discovery tool that has significantly enhanced customer satisfaction, revenue generation and website traffic for ecommerce retailers."

ASA "showcases a strong commitment to innovation and user-centric design."

"A valuable asset for ecommerce businesses, enhancing both customer satisfaction and revenue." "A sophisticated solution that elevates the standard for digital shopping experiences."

Blending generative AI and Constructor's personalization technology, ASA enables shoppers - who may not be sure exactly what they want - to break away from the traditional model of using just terse keywords in ecommerce search. Shoppers can pose longform questions - like "I'm going camping with my kids for the first time in the White Mountains. What supplies do we need?" or "Help me find an outfit for a beach wedding in the Caribbean in June." - and get recommendations that make sense, are in stock and are personalized to them. With ASA, grocers, apparel brands and general retailers have seen results including: 10% increase in website revenue, 6% increase in search conversions, 7% increase in clicks and more.

In addition, regarding Constructor's CEO Eli Finkelshteyn, judges praised him for being a "transformative leader" with "an excellent track record of innovation in ecommerce" - whose "contributions have not only propelled Constructor to new heights, but have also significantly advanced the ecommerce industry as a whole."

Additional momentum

These wins come on the heels of other major milestones for Constructor. The company recently doubled revenue

for the third straight year; secured $25 million in Series B funding (nearly tripling its valuation, to $550 million, since 2021); and continued its rapid expansion across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In the last six months alone, Constructor's platform has powered more than 100 billion shopper interactions - enabling brands to drive hundreds of millions of personalized, revenue-generating experiences each day.

Earlier this year, Constructor also won a gold Stevie® Award

and People's Choice Stevie® Award in the Stevies' American Business Awards program.

"We're humbled and gratified by the Stevies' recognition of our company, leadership and product innovation," said Constructor CEO Eli Finkelshteyn. "It's a fantastic testament to our hardworking team and world-class customers - and the results those customers achieve every day through Constructor. Feedback like this validates our vision and motivates us further. We're excited to continue to push the boundaries of ecommerce innovation: showing companies 'what's next' and driving great value for them in the process."

About Constructor

Constructor is the only search and product discovery platform tailor-made for enterprise ecommerce where conversions matter. Constructor's AI-first solutions make it easier for shoppers to discover products they want to buy and for ecommerce teams to deliver personalized experiences in real time that drive impressive results. Optimizing specifically for ecommerce metrics like revenue, conversion rate and profit, Constructor generates consistent $10M+ lifts for some of the biggest brands in ecommerce, such as Sephora, Petco, Birkenstock, The Very Group, home24, Grove Collaborative and Fisheries Supply. Constructor is a U.S.-based company that was founded in 2015 by Eli Finkelshteyn and Dan McCormick. For more, visit: constructor

