Komprise Achieves Inc. 5000 Ranking For Third Year Running

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unstructured data management SaaS provider doubles new subscriptions for a third consecutive year, as enterprises expand AI plans

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise , the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, announces that the company has been named for the third year in a row to the annual 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Komprise was selected based on its revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.



Komprise Intelligent Data Management helps enterprises address the exponential growth of unstructured data, which comprises at least 80% of all data created today. Komprise delivers advanced analytics on file and object data across storage silos to help enterprise IT teams save significantly on storage and backup costs and improve compliance and data visibility. Komprise provides the fastest, most transparent platform for data tiering, data migration and storage cost optimization so that organizations can achieve the best ROI from hybrid cloud storage. The Komprise Global File Index also delivers a foundation for AI data workflows , so that IT can create custom workflows to easily search, find, and tag the exact files departments need across all storage and automatically move it to a data lake or AI tool.

Komprise 2024 Highlights:



Komprise announced that new subscriptions doubled again in 2023, driven by strong growth in new logos and record expansion from existing customers.

The company also grew average annual contract value (ACV) by 60% in 2023, with multiple seven-figure deals throughout the year, indicating growing enterprise adoption of Komprise as a platform to analyze, mobilize and extract value from unstructured data.

Komprise hired finance and tech veteran Craig Gomulka as CFO .

Komprise has received multiple industry awards and recognitions so far this year, including IDC Innovators, Data Breakthrough Awards for Data Management Platform of the Year, a Gold Stevie award for Data Tools & Platforms, 2024 Cloud Computing Product of the Year, and CRN Cloud 100 2024. View all here .

In May 2024, the company announced Komprise Smart Data Workflow Manager to radically simplify integrating an organization's data securely with any AI service. In August 2024, Komprise released the fourth-annual Komprise State of Unstructured Data Management Report , a survey on key trends in the world of data, storage and AI.

“Making the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row is testament to the value our customers are seeing by investing in an analytics-first unstructured data management solution,” says Mike Munoz, CRO at Komprise.“Komprise Intelligent Data Management is a proven solution to help enterprises right-place data into the most cost-efficient storage, delivering insights and visibility on file and object data across storage and automating data workflows for AI and other needs.”

About Komprise

Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and data mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes, analytics and AL/ML tools. .

