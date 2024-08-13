A.K.A. Brands To Present At The Gateway Conference On September 4Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA), a brand accelerator of next generation brands , is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



The Company's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, a.k.a Brands' executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About a.k.a Brands

a.k.a. Brands is a portfolio of next-generation fashion brands for the next generation of consumers. Each brand in the a.k.a. portfolio targets a distinct Gen Z and millennial audience, creates authentic and inspiring social content and offers quality exclusive merchandise. a.k.a. Brands leverages its next-generation retail platform to help each brand accelerate its growth, scale in new markets and enhance its profitability. Current brands in the a.k.a. Brands portfolio include Princess Polly, Culture Kings, mnml and Petal & Pup.

