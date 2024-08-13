Snail, Inc. To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or“the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 today, Tuesday, August 13th. Management will host a call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.



Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay on the Company's investor relations website at .

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Contacts:

Investors:

...

Press:

...