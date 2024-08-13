Linarc Impress Judges And Nets A Win In The 2024 Saas Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) International Software-as-a-Service Awards Program Reveals its Winners

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linarc , Inc., the fastest growing collaborative project management in the today announced that the company has been crowned a winner in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year category. The win follows last month's announcement of the company being named a finalist in the categories of 'Best SaaS Product for Project Management, Workflow or PLM', and 'Best SaaS Product for the Construction Industry'.

“Construction project management encompasses an intricate array of complexities at every phase, regardless of scale, location and government regulations,” Nagendran Manidas, Lead Judge, The SaaS Awards.“Linarc will profoundly enhance transparency and substantially mitigate risks, delivering great value to the project management process. The SaaS Awards were very impressed by Linarc's ambition in tackling this complex task. Congratulations!”

A long-established awards program spanning 56 categories, The SaaS Awards recognizes the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program received entries from organizations of varying sizes worldwide, including North America, across Europe, and APAC.

“We're thrilled to reveal the winners of the 2024 SaaS Awards after three intense rounds of judging. It's been an outstanding edition of the awards this year, and the team and I would like to thank all those organizations that entered,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards.“Linarc has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence and is a more than deserving winner of the Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year category. A huge congratulations to Linarc and to all of 2024's winners. We are extremely excited to see how they continue to drive the industry forward in the coming years.”

“What great feedback from the judges as we are honored to have been named the winner in the Bespoke SaaS Solution of the Year category in the 2024 SaaS Awards,” said Shanthi Rajan, CEO of Linarc.“We couldn't have achieved this without our customers, partners, and our outstanding team and would like to thank them for their support.”

About Linarc

Linarc is a modern, easy-to-use, all-in-one cloud-based construction management software for teams. Collaborate and manage multiple projects from anywhere. Gain complete visibility into your operations, keep your team accountable, and make informed decisions based on data you can trust. Learn more:

About The SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

