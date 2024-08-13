Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were US$1.16 billion, representing an increase of approximately 22% from US$947.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in the mass segment and non-gaming operations, led by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macau during the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was US$123.7 million, compared with operating income of US$64.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$302.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$267.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2024 was US$21.4 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$23.4 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$22.7 million and US$27.7 million during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our strategic initiatives to expand revenue and profitability, and drive growth continued to evolve in the second quarter of 2024. We are investing in people and incorporating enhancements to our properties to provide the best premium experience available in Macau to our patrons. We've seen growth in GGR quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year, and our teams are focused on driving continued expansion of our market position.

“City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines has consistently exhibited solid results. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus built upon the momentum seen in the past quarter, with luck adjusted EBITDA growing more than 30% quarter-to-quarter.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$576.4 million, compared with US$506.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$165.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$161.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.83 billion for the second quarter of 2024 versus US$5.76 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.99% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2.88% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.46 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$1.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 32.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$902.3 million, compared with US$771.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2024 was US$80.4 million, compared with US$68.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$29.3 million in both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$134.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$116.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.6% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$132.1 million, compared with US$82.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 2.6% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 3.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$4.9 million in both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Mocha and Other Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$28.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Mass market table games drop was US$58.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$41.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 18.9% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 18.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$502.7 million, compared with US$502.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.2% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 4.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$352.3 million, compared with US$236.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$79.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$41.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City's rolling chip volume was US$813.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$789.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.97% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 1.43% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$955.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$716.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 25.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$842.4 million, compared with US$595.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2024 was US$80.4 million, compared with US$74.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$109.0 million, compared with US$116.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$40.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$47.0 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

City of Dreams Manila's rolling chip volume was US$572.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$520.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 3.10% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$174.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$194.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.4% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 31.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$1.04 billion, compared with US$1.01 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.6% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 4.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2024 was US$27.3 million, compared with US$28.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Second Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were US$58.7 million, compared with US$30.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment and non-gaming operations following the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023.

Rolling chip volume was US$6.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 versus US$0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was negative 5.59% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$113.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$47.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 21.9% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$522.4 million, compared with US$391.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 5.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the second quarter of 2024 was US$19.2 million, compared with US$1.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$116.9 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$121.3 million, partially offset by interest income of US$4.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$134.5 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2024, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2024 referred to above was US$25.0 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated August 13, 2024 (the“Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2024 aggregated to US$1.28 billion, including US$125.2 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.22 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, a reduction of approximately US$100 million compared to the total debt balance as of March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the approximately US$100 million cash tender offer, which was concluded on April 24, 2024, of the 6.000% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited and the US$743.7 million repayment of loans drawn under our revolving credit facility with the net proceeds from the issuance of the US$750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 by Melco Resorts Finance Limited, and cash on hand. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of June 30, 2024, was US$3.09 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 were US$47.6 million, which included costs related to the enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City.

